Flooding ‘expected’ in parts of Angus as Sepa issues warning

A flood warning has been issued for Dundee and Angus, with parts of the area expecting flooding.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has put the warning in place from 11am on Saturday.

Sepa has warned that Finavon and Tannadice and the Kinnaird/Bridge of Dun area should expect flooding on Sunday.

The 240-year-old Bridge of Dun was left in ruins at the hands of Storm Babet in 2023.

Sepa’s warning says: “No flooding impacts are expected on Saturday. A period of heavy and persistent rain throughout Sunday morning and afternoon could cause flooding impacts from rivers.

“River levels are likely to be similar to those which occurred on Friday. Particularly at risk is low-lying agricultural land along river corridors, and roads, with difficult driving conditions.”

The warning comes after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for wind across Tayside on Sunday.

The alert predicts that gusts of more than 50mph will hit the region from 6am to 6pm.

Earlier this week, Angus Council revealed that the project to rebuild the Bridge of Dun had reached a key stage.