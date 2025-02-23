Dundee Therapet Clyde the cockapoo set for Crufts

A Dundee Therapet will be going to Crufts this year.

Clyde the cockapoo lives in Stobswell with his owner George Quinton.

Through the Therapet scheme, the three-year-old pooch provides companionship for people who may not be able to have a dog of their own.

He George also educate people in the local community about responsible dog ownership.

The pair will represent a charity at the world’s biggest dog show at Birmingham’s NEC in March.

George said: “He’s a quiet, calm dog.

“One of our friends was doing Therapets and I thought I’d see if Clyde’s okay to be one.

“We went through the training, which took a full day, and he smashed it and was taken on.

“He’s been doing it for two years now. The first year he has to work with adults.

“He’s been visiting care homes, and hospitals and goes out with a young gentleman who has a learning disability.

“Just before Christmas, he went through another assessment so he can go to primary schools. He’s already visited Dens Road Primary and will also visit Victoria Park.”

One of the people Clyde visited was Sally Morrison.

She said: “After suffering a moderate ischemic stroke in March last year, Gordon went out of his way to register Clyde to be able to come to Royal Victoria Hospital to visit me.

“This cheered me up so much whilst I was in there.

“They would come each Thursday which was the best part of my week. It really cheered me up and helped with my recovery.”

The pair will go to Crufts thanks to Clyde’s involvement with flyball, which sees teams of dogs race each other, jumping over hurdles and retrieving tennis balls.

George said: “The team that Clyde’s in, Musical Paws, is funding our trip down.

“We’ll be in Hall 3, it’s a huge venue. There’s a stand for the English equivalent of the Therapets, Bark and Read.

“We’ll be there for an hour to promote the work of Therapets and let people see a Therapet at close quarters.

“The Kennel Club get in touch with Canine Concern Scotland Trust – who run Therapets in Scotland – to offer people to come down and do what we’re going down to do.

“We looked at it and I enjoy the work we do so if we can get the word out there, why not do it at the biggest dog show in the world?”

George added “No matter what, if it’s adults or children, he really gets excited about it.

“Once he’s in there, he loves the attention that he gets from everybody. He gets a lot of it!”