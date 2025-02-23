Dundee Therapet Clyde the cockapoo set for Crufts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Therapet Clyde the cockapoo set for Crufts

Clyde has visited hospitals and primary schools in his role as a Therapet.

By Ben MacDonald
Gordon Quinton and Clyde will attend Crufts
Gordon and Clyde will attend Crufts next month. Image: Supplied

A Dundee Therapet will be going to Crufts this year.

Clyde the cockapoo lives in Stobswell with his owner George Quinton.

Through the Therapet scheme, the three-year-old pooch provides companionship for people who may not be able to have a dog of their own.

He George also educate people in the local community about responsible dog ownership.

The pair will represent a charity at the world’s biggest dog show at Birmingham’s NEC in March.

George said: “He’s a quiet, calm dog.

“One of our friends was doing Therapets and I thought I’d see if Clyde’s okay to be one.

“We went through the training, which took a full day, and he smashed it and was taken on.

“He’s been doing it for two years now. The first year he has to work with adults.

“He’s been visiting care homes, and hospitals and goes out with a young gentleman who has a learning disability.

“Just before Christmas, he went through another assessment so he can go to primary schools. He’s already visited Dens Road Primary and will also visit Victoria Park.”

One of the people Clyde visited was Sally Morrison.

She said: “After suffering a moderate ischemic stroke in March last year, Gordon went out of his way to register Clyde to be able to come to Royal Victoria Hospital to visit me.

“This cheered me up so much whilst I was in there.

“They would come each Thursday which was the best part of my week. It really cheered me up and helped with my recovery.”

The pair will go to Crufts thanks to Clyde’s involvement with flyball, which sees teams of dogs race each other, jumping over hurdles and retrieving tennis balls.

Clyde sits with owner Gordon Quinton and Sally Morrison, in front of the Musical Paws flyball team. Image: Supplied

George said: “The team that Clyde’s in, Musical Paws, is funding our trip down.

“We’ll be in Hall 3, it’s a huge venue. There’s a stand for the English equivalent of the Therapets, Bark and Read.

“We’ll be there for an hour to promote the work of Therapets and let people see a Therapet at close quarters.

“The Kennel Club get in touch with Canine Concern Scotland Trust – who run Therapets in Scotland – to offer people to come down and do what we’re going down to do.

“We looked at it and I enjoy the work we do so if we can get the word out there, why not do it at the biggest dog show in the world?”

George added “No matter what, if it’s adults or children, he really gets excited about it.

“Once he’s in there, he loves the attention that he gets from everybody. He gets a lot of it!”

