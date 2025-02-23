Dad of Stirling student who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Angus holiday cottage recalls heartbreak 10 years later

The father of a student who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Angus has recalled his heartbreaking death nearly 10 years later.

Thomas Hill, 18, died after being exposed to the toxic gas from a faulty heater in the bathroom of Glenmark Cottage, Tarfside, by Edzell, in October 2015.

The Stirling University agriculture student had been visiting the area with his partner Charlotte Beard and members of her family.

He was found unconscious behind the bathroom door and sadly was pronounced dead in an ambulance en route to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

In 2021 the owners of the cottage were fined £120,000 for gas safety and health and safety breaches.

Two years later, in 2023, a sheriff ruled the death of Thomas – known as Tom – as avoidable.

Tom’s dad Jerry Hill has recalled the moment he learned of his son’s passing in a new interview with the Daily Mail.

Jerry, who stayed in Stoney Cross, England, with his wife Alison and 17-year-old son Joe at the time, said: “It was such a shock. We didn’t believe it at first, just comprehending it was a big thing.”

Student’s father recalls death 10 years later

He retold how Tom died despite desperate efforts to save him.

He said: “They broke the door down with an axe, Tom was unconscious.

“They moved him into the hall and started to perform CPR.”

He continued: “He was taken to hospital by ambulance but could not be saved.”

In May, Tom’s family and friends will climb the Welsh mountain Tryfan to raise money for CO-Gas Safety.

The charity has helped support the Hill family following Tom’s passing.

Jerry said: “He packed so much into his 18 years, it’s heartbreaking that someone’s life can be taken away just when they are getting started in life.

“Our hope is that something positive can come out of this and that would be people knowing what to do if a carbon monoxide alarm sounds.”

He added: “We believe that if things had been done differently Tom would still be alive.”