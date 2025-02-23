Dad of Stirling student who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Angus holiday cottage recalls heartbreak 10 years later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dad of Stirling student who died of carbon monoxide poisoning at Angus holiday cottage recalls heartbreak 10 years later

Thomas Hill died after being exposed to the toxic gas from a faulty heater in 2015.

By Ben MacDonald
Thomas Hill died of carbon monoxide poisoning in Angus in 2015. Image: Facebook
The father of a student who died from carbon monoxide poisoning in Angus has recalled his heartbreaking death nearly 10 years later.

Thomas Hill, 18, died after being exposed to the toxic gas from a faulty heater in the bathroom of Glenmark Cottage, Tarfside, by Edzell, in October 2015.

The Stirling University agriculture student had been visiting the area with his partner Charlotte Beard and members of her family.

Jerry and Alison Hill outside Dundee Sherriff Court in 2023. Image: Alan Richardson

He was found unconscious behind the bathroom door and sadly was pronounced dead in an ambulance en route to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

In 2021 the owners of the cottage were fined £120,000 for gas safety and health and safety breaches.

Two years later, in 2023, a sheriff ruled the death of Thomas – known as Tom – as avoidable.

Tom’s dad Jerry Hill has recalled the moment he learned of his son’s passing in a new interview with the Daily Mail.

Jerry, who stayed in Stoney Cross, England, with his wife Alison and 17-year-old son Joe at the time, said: “It was such a shock. We didn’t believe it at first, just comprehending it was a big thing.”

Student’s father recalls death 10 years later

He retold how Tom died despite desperate efforts to save him.

He said: “They broke the door down with an axe, Tom was unconscious.

“They moved him into the hall and started to perform CPR.”

Glenmark Cottage. Image: Shutterstock

He continued: “He was taken to hospital by ambulance but could not be saved.”

In May, Tom’s family and friends will climb the Welsh mountain Tryfan to raise money for CO-Gas Safety.

The charity has helped support the Hill family following Tom’s passing.

Jerry said: “He packed so much into his 18 years, it’s heartbreaking that someone’s life can be taken away just when they are getting started in life.

“Our hope is that something positive can come out of this and that would be people knowing what to do if a carbon monoxide alarm sounds.”

He added: “We believe that if things had been done differently Tom would still be alive.”

