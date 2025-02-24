Meet the Angus team carrying Scotland’s flyball hopes at this year’s Crufts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Meet the Angus team carrying Scotland’s flyball hopes at this year’s Crufts

Star Paws Flyball Ewok Elites are training hard for the world’s biggest dog show in the hope of winning another Crufts flyball title.

By Graham Brown
Star Paws Flyball team at a training session for Crufts 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Star Paws Flyball team at a training session for Crufts 2025. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The countdown is on for Angus youngsters who hope to put Scotland in the spotlight at Crufts this year.

But it’s the split seconds on the stopwatch that Star Paws Flyball Ewok Elites have their eyes firmly fixed on.

The outfit is putting in its all-important final training for the event at the NEC in Birmingham next month.

Flyball is a fan favourite at Crufts every year as teams of super-quick canines race to grab and return their ball at lightning speed.

Angus flyball teams qualifies for Crufts.
Flyball is all-action for dogs and handlers. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And the hopes of a nation rest on the shoulders – and paws – of the Angus team.

The Star Paws Flyball Ewok Elites secured Crufts qualification in November.

Sisters making third Crufts flyball appearance

Mandy Herald, who runs the team, said: “We were the only Scottish team to qualify, no other adult or junior teams made it, so it’s a big deal for us.

She will proudly watch her daughters Sophia – the team captain – and Jessica, line up for Star Paws.

Sophia,18, will handle Border Collies Lexi and Maebel. Jessica, 16, also has a Border Collie, Noah.

Star Paws Angus flyball team heading to Crufts.
Sophia Herald with collie Lexi. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

It’s the third time on the green carpet at Crufts for the Arbroath sisters.

They were part of the team that set a world record en route to the junior title in 2020. And Star Paws came third in 2023.

For two other team members and their Border Collies, it will be the first time under the glare of the lights in the Birmingham arena.

Niamh Mudie, 16, and her dog, Ivvie, from Carnoustie, as well as Arbroath 12-year-old Paris Garden, with Chase, are debutants this year.

Star Flyball team member Niamh Mudie preparing for Crufts 2025.
Niamh Mudie with her dog Ivvie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Box loader Lucas McBrearty 16, from Dundee will make his second appearance in the event.

And the team is completed by its youngest member, ball collector and seven-year-old first-timer Jessica Cook from Blairgowrie.

Flyball training venue search

Mandy says it’s a great thrill to qualify again.

“We hope people will follow us live on Facebook at Crufts, or on our Star Paws Flyball Team page,” she said.

“If anyone is interested in flyball they can message us there too.

“If a dog loves a ball, it loves flyball. It’s a high-energy sport for all breeds, sizes and speeds.”

Crufts flyball competition training for Angus Star Paws team.
The team in training for Crufts next month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mandy added: “It costs the families a lot for hotels, travel and kit so we have launched a GoFundMe to boost funds.

You can donate to the team at gofundme.com/f/crufts-fundraiser-for-our-junior-dog-handlers

“We are also desperately looking for a permanent training venue,” said Mandy.

“If anyone has an indoor space we can use for a few hours each Sunday we would love to hear from them.”

Courier photographer Steve Brown caught Star Paws in training for the Crufts showdown.

Angus Star Paws flyball team qualify for Crufts.
Praise for one of the dogs. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus flyball team Star Paws qualify for Crufts.
Jessica Herald with Noah. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Star Paws flyball team in training for Crufts.
Crufts is just weeks away for the Star Paws team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Border collie tackling flyball course.
Turn and run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Star Paws flyball team from Angus qualifies for Crufts.
Box loader Lucas performs a vital role. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus Star Paws flyball team in training for Crufts.
Training for Crufts is a serious business. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Collie jumping hurdles in flyball training.
Clearing the hurdles on the flyball course. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Mandy Herald of Star Paws flyball team from Angus.
Mandy Herald will lead the Star Paws team at Crufts for a third time. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Star Paws flyball team from Angus going to Crufts.
In full flight. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Star Paws flyball team from Angus training for Crufts.
Star Paws hope to shine for Scotland at Crufts. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flyball team collie in action.
One of the Star Paws flyball collies in action. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Star Paws flyball team from Angus qualifies for Crufts.
The perfect changeover. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Flyball collie in training for Crufts 2025.
On the turn after picking up the flyball. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Star Paws flyball team from Carnoustie.
Going for the line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Star Paws flyball team from Angus is competing at Crufts.
Paris Garden with Chase of Star Paws Flyball Team. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

 

More from News

Jordan and Annalise Johnstone.
How unsolved Perthshire murder tore family apart
Leader of Perth and Kinross Council Grant Laing.
EXCLUSIVE: Perthshire libraries spared axe in SNP budget plans as 10% council tax rise…
Five men sitting on wooden chairs playing mandolins
Perthshire glassmaking legends celebrated in Perth Art Gallery show
Lee Dackers
Fife GP quit after racist assault following 12-hour shift
Callander Post Office is moving into Feeds and Stoves on Main Street. Image: DC Thomson
Meet the new postmistress taking on Callander Post Office
James Haggerty
Missing girl found in high risk sex offender's Fife home
Staff at a previous strike. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Dundee University staff begin three-week strike
Nicola Sturgeon with Alan Cumming on Saturday in Pitlochry
Nicola Sturgeon joins Alan Cumming on DJ decks at Pitlochry Theatre celebration
Gordon Quinton and Clyde will attend Crufts
Dundee Therapet Clyde the cockapoo set for Crufts
The A9 between Aberuthven and Auchterarder was closed due to emergency power works. Image: Google Street View
A9 reopens after emergency power works as fallen trees cause havoc on roads

Conversation