Meet the Angus team carrying Scotland’s flyball hopes at this year’s Crufts

The countdown is on for Angus youngsters who hope to put Scotland in the spotlight at Crufts this year.

But it’s the split seconds on the stopwatch that Star Paws Flyball Ewok Elites have their eyes firmly fixed on.

The outfit is putting in its all-important final training for the event at the NEC in Birmingham next month.

Flyball is a fan favourite at Crufts every year as teams of super-quick canines race to grab and return their ball at lightning speed.

And the hopes of a nation rest on the shoulders – and paws – of the Angus team.

The Star Paws Flyball Ewok Elites secured Crufts qualification in November.

Sisters making third Crufts flyball appearance

Mandy Herald, who runs the team, said: “We were the only Scottish team to qualify, no other adult or junior teams made it, so it’s a big deal for us.

She will proudly watch her daughters Sophia – the team captain – and Jessica, line up for Star Paws.

Sophia,18, will handle Border Collies Lexi and Maebel. Jessica, 16, also has a Border Collie, Noah.

It’s the third time on the green carpet at Crufts for the Arbroath sisters.

They were part of the team that set a world record en route to the junior title in 2020. And Star Paws came third in 2023.

For two other team members and their Border Collies, it will be the first time under the glare of the lights in the Birmingham arena.

Niamh Mudie, 16, and her dog, Ivvie, from Carnoustie, as well as Arbroath 12-year-old Paris Garden, with Chase, are debutants this year.

Box loader Lucas McBrearty 16, from Dundee will make his second appearance in the event.

And the team is completed by its youngest member, ball collector and seven-year-old first-timer Jessica Cook from Blairgowrie.

Flyball training venue search

Mandy says it’s a great thrill to qualify again.

“We hope people will follow us live on Facebook at Crufts, or on our Star Paws Flyball Team page,” she said.

“If anyone is interested in flyball they can message us there too.

“If a dog loves a ball, it loves flyball. It’s a high-energy sport for all breeds, sizes and speeds.”

Mandy added: “It costs the families a lot for hotels, travel and kit so we have launched a GoFundMe to boost funds.

You can donate to the team at gofundme.com/f/crufts-fundraiser-for-our-junior-dog-handlers

“We are also desperately looking for a permanent training venue,” said Mandy.

“If anyone has an indoor space we can use for a few hours each Sunday we would love to hear from them.”

Courier photographer Steve Brown caught Star Paws in training for the Crufts showdown.