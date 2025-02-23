Police guard Methil home for third day after drugs raid

Two men have been charged after police carried out a drugs raid at a Methil flat.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Whyte Rose Terrace on Friday morning.

A visible police presence remains at the scene as they continue to search the address.

One local man said police in white suits were seen entering the property at around 2pm.

He said: “The police have been here since Friday morning.

“There were two officers in white suits entering the address on Sunday afternoon.

“I saw another uniformed officer standing on the stairwell to the flat.”

Two men to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Methil drug raid

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed two 52-year-old men are expected to appear Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

She said: “Around 11am on Friday, February 21, a drugs search warrant was executed at a premises in Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil.

“Two men aged 52 have been arrested and charged.

“They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, February 24.”