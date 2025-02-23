Police guard Methil home for third day after drugs raid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police guard Methil home for third day after drugs raid

Two men have been charged following the operation at Whyte Rose Terrace.

By James Simpson

Two men have been charged after police carried out a drugs raid at a Methil flat.

Officers executed a warrant at a property on Whyte Rose Terrace on Friday morning.

A visible police presence remains at the scene as they continue to search the address.

One local man said police in white suits were seen entering the property at around 2pm.

Officers were seen in hazmat suits at the home in Methil.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
It’s understood police will likely remain in the area until Wednesday. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

He said: “The police have been here since Friday morning.

“There were two officers in white suits entering the address on Sunday afternoon.

“I saw another uniformed officer standing on the stairwell to the flat.”

Two men to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court after Methil drug raid

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland confirmed two 52-year-old men are expected to appear Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.

She said: “Around 11am on Friday, February 21, a drugs search warrant was executed at a premises in Whyte Rose Terrace in Methil.

“Two men aged 52 have been arrested and charged.

“They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday, February 24.”

