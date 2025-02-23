A9 closed due to emergency power works as fallen trees cause havoc on roads

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 closed due to emergency power works as fallen trees cause havoc on roads

Sepa has also issued a flood warning across Perthshire.

By Ben MacDonald
Breaking news

The A9 has been closed in both directions in Perthshire due to emergency power works.

Just before 4pm, Amey confirmed that the road between Aberuthven and Auchterarder is closed in both directions due to emergency power works.

Earlier in the day, fallen trees across Perth and Kinross caused chaos across the roads.

One tree ended up covering the A9 southbound carriageway making it impossible for vehicles to pass.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed that they were in attendance at an incident near Blackford on Sunday morning.

Five appliances attended a one-vehicle incident just after 9.40am after the car careered off the road.

Flooding and fallen trees across Perthshire

The chaos on the roads comes after a flood warning was issued across parts of Perthshire.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) warned that flooding will be expected in Crieff.

Sepa’s warning also covers Innerpeffrey and Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane.

It comes after a flood warning was in place for Dundee and Angus earlier in the day.

The flood warning covers Perthshire. Image: Sepa

Sepa’s warning says: “A period of heavy and persistent rain throughout Sunday morning and afternoon could cause flooding impacts from rivers.

“River levels are likely to be similar to those on Friday. Particularly at risk is low-lying agricultural land along river corridors, and roads, with difficult driving conditions.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

At 2.30pm on Sunday, Traffic Scotland reported that the A85 between Crieff and Dalkenneth was restricted due to flooding on the carriageway.

Conversation