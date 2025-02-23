A9 closed due to emergency power works as fallen trees cause havoc on roads

The A9 has been closed in both directions in Perthshire due to emergency power works.

Just before 4pm, Amey confirmed that the road between Aberuthven and Auchterarder is closed in both directions due to emergency power works.

Earlier in the day, fallen trees across Perth and Kinross caused chaos across the roads.

One tree ended up covering the A9 southbound carriageway making it impossible for vehicles to pass.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service also confirmed that they were in attendance at an incident near Blackford on Sunday morning.

Five appliances attended a one-vehicle incident just after 9.40am after the car careered off the road.

Flooding and fallen trees across Perthshire

The chaos on the roads comes after a flood warning was issued across parts of Perthshire.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) warned that flooding will be expected in Crieff.

Sepa’s warning also covers Innerpeffrey and Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane.

It comes after a flood warning was in place for Dundee and Angus earlier in the day.

Sepa’s warning says: “A period of heavy and persistent rain throughout Sunday morning and afternoon could cause flooding impacts from rivers.

“River levels are likely to be similar to those on Friday. Particularly at risk is low-lying agricultural land along river corridors, and roads, with difficult driving conditions.

“Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions which help protect yourself and your property.”

At 2.30pm on Sunday, Traffic Scotland reported that the A85 between Crieff and Dalkenneth was restricted due to flooding on the carriageway.