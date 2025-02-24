New road closure as next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks begin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New road closure as next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks begin

Bus services are not serving some stops in the area.

By Andrew Robson
Fort Street is closed between Queen Street and Hill Street.
Fort Street is closed between Queen Street and Hill Street. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

New road closures are in place as the next phase of Broughty Ferry roadworks gets under way.

Fort Street, between Hill Street and Queen Street, is now closed as the SGN project to upgrade the gas network continues.

This phase is expected to last two weeks.

The project to upgrade the gas network on the main road through Broughty Ferry started in September.

Signed diversions are in place.

Some bus stops out of use during Fort Street roadworks

As a result of the latest closure, Xplore Dundee bus services 5/5a Barnhill to Ninewells Hospital and 10 Broughty Ferry to Ninewells Hospital are affected.

Both services are not serving the stops at the foot of Fort Street and at Anton Drive until March 9.

Meanwhile, the 10 service is not serving any stops along Nursery Road.

According to the council’s roads report, Queen Street will close between Fort Street and St Vincent Street for five weeks from March 10.

The final phase of the works is set to begin on April 7 on Monifieth Road, between St Vincent Street and Abertay Street – one week earlier than initially scheduled.

The Courier has everything you need to know about the Broughty Ferry roadworks.

