New road closure as next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks begin

New road closures are in place as the next phase of Broughty Ferry roadworks gets under way.

Fort Street, between Hill Street and Queen Street, is now closed as the SGN project to upgrade the gas network continues.

This phase is expected to last two weeks.

The project to upgrade the gas network on the main road through Broughty Ferry started in September.

Signed diversions are in place.

Some bus stops out of use during Fort Street roadworks

As a result of the latest closure, Xplore Dundee bus services 5/5a Barnhill to Ninewells Hospital and 10 Broughty Ferry to Ninewells Hospital are affected.

Both services are not serving the stops at the foot of Fort Street and at Anton Drive until March 9.

Meanwhile, the 10 service is not serving any stops along Nursery Road.

According to the council’s roads report, Queen Street will close between Fort Street and St Vincent Street for five weeks from March 10.

The final phase of the works is set to begin on April 7 on Monifieth Road, between St Vincent Street and Abertay Street – one week earlier than initially scheduled.

The Courier has everything you need to know about the Broughty Ferry roadworks.