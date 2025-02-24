Waiting game for Angus residents over council tax rise as council leader sets out budget plans

Angus residents face a waiting game to learn if they will avoid a double-digit council tax increase this week.

On Thursday, the authority will decide how to address an £11.7 million funding shortfall this year.

The impact of a rise in employers’ National Insurance contributions has increased a previously projected £9.5m deficit.

And there is still uncertainty around Angus teacher numbers which could lead to a £1.5m shortfall in Scottish Government support.

That equates to more than 20 full-time teacher posts.

In a budget briefing on Monday morning, council leader Bill Duff refused to be drawn on the council tax rise his SNP administration is proposing.

He previously warned a significant increase would be required to balance the books.

Mr Duff set out a range of measures the ruling group plans to bring in.

Those include support to address budget issues of around £5m in areas including school transport, looked after children and road maintenance.

And he revealed parking meters are to be permanently removed from council car parks to finally consign the controversial chapter to history.

Council staff finding role ‘increasingly difficult’

Mr Duff said that despite the massive challenges facing local authorities, Angus would do all it can to protect frontline provision.

“The period of constant cuts and constant reductions is, I think, coming to an end,” he said.

He said Angus had not considered axing the likes of swimming pools or libraries, plans for which led to protests in neighbouring council areas like Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

“We could make further cuts, but that would be hugely unpopular,” he said.

And Mr Duff said the council’s under-pressure staff must be protected.

A senior leadership team review is ongoing, but the leader said the council needed the “capacity and capability” to deliver its services.

“I’ve been in a number of meetings and I think staff are finding things increasingly difficult,” Mr Duff added.

Administration budget proposals include:

Return of general waste to Brechin recycling site

Support for Angus Alive by reducing previously planned management fee cut from £500,000 to £250,000

Rejoin Dundee and Angus Chamber of Commerce to help boost economic wellbeing

Additional support for community councils to assist volunteers

Increases of around 5% are proposed for a number of council charges.

School meals will have 10p added, rising to £2.40 for primary pupils and £2.50 for secondary.

And the annual green bin fee for garden waste will rise to £52.50 – more than double the £25 charge when it was first introduced in 2016.

Climate change consideration

The administration also plans a £1m capital investment fund to increase the council’s borrowing capacity by around £20m.

It is aimed at tackling the impacts of climate change, such as the devastation caused in Brechin by Storm Babet and the coastal erosion crisis facing Montrose.

“Our capital plan will show expenditure related to climate change for the first time,” said Mr Duff.

“We believe this is important and will be an activity that will grow.”