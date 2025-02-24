Revealed: Full list of parking charges set to rise in Dundee

Drivers are set to pay more for parking across several sites in Dundee from April.

Dundee City Council has revealed several charges are set to rise as part of its 2025/26 budget.

The fees will help generate hundreds of thousands of pounds in extra income for the local authority.

A number of other costs for residents – such as garden waste permits – are also set to go up yet again.

The details have been set out in budget papers going before councillors this Thursday.

It comes after the council leader confirmed proposals to close some school swimming pools will not go ahead.

List of car parking charges set to rise in Dundee from April 2025

Any fees not listed remain unchanged for the coming year.

Variable stay car parks at Queen Street, Hilltown West, East Whale Lane, East Port, South Tay Street, Hunter Street North and South, Arts Centre, Science Centre East and West:

0-2 hours £3 up from £2.70

up from £2.70 2-3 hours £5.20 up from £4.70

up from £4.70 3-4 hours £6.30 up from £5.70

up from £5.70 4-5 hours £7.70 up from £7.00

up from £7.00 5-6 hours £9 up from £8.20

up from £8.20 6-10 hours £11.80 up from £10.70

Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Millers Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street

(north), Ryehill Lane and Union Place (north):

2-4 hours £1.10 up from £1

up from £1 All day £2.20 up from £2

Olympia and Bell Street multi-storey car parks (Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm):

0-3 hours £4 (new banding – 0-2 and 2-3 hours scrapped)

(new banding – 0-2 and 2-3 hours scrapped) 3-4 hours £5.70 up from £5.10

up from £5.10 4-5 hours £7 up from £5.70

up from £5.70 5-6 hours £8.20 up from £6.50

up from £6.50 6-12 hours £10.70 up from £7.00

Gellatly Street and Greenmarket multi-storey car parks:

0-3 hours £4 (new banding – 0-2 and 2-3 hours scrapped)

Dudhope Castle:

All day £3.50 up from £3

Shore Terrace, Yeaman Shore and Discovery:

0-2 hours £4 up from £3.70

Queen Street (Broughty Ferry):

0-1 hour £2.20 up from £2

up from £2 1-2 hours £2.80 up from £2.50

up from £2.50 2-4 hours £3.50 up from £3.20

up from £3.20 4-10 hours £6 up from £5.50

Brook Street and Fort Street (Broughty Ferry):

0-1 hour £2.20 up from £2

up from £2 1-2 hours £2.80 up from £2.50

City centre central area (within LEZ boundary):

0-30 mins £3 up from £2.70

up from £2.70 30-60 mins £4 up from £3.50

City centre outer area:

30-60 mins £3.70 up from £3.30

Perth Road, Nethergate (west) and Hilltown:

0-2 hours £3.70 up from £3.30

up from £3.30 2-4 hours £5.50 up from £5.00

Dudhope Street, Dudhope Crescent Road, Parker Street and Barrack Road:

0-4 hours £4 up from £3.50

up from £3.50 4-10 hours £5.50 up from £5.00

South Victoria Dock Road:

0-2 hours £4 up from £3.30

Railway station at Greenmarket:

0-30 mins £3 from £2.50

from £2.50 30-60 mins £4 from £3.30

South Crichton Street parking area:

0-4 hours £9 from £8

The cost of some monthly tickets and parking permits are also going to rise with full details set out in the budget papers.

Cost of Dundee garden waste permit to rise again next year

Meanwhile, a series of other charges for council services are also set to go up again in 2025/26.

That includes the council’s brown bin garden waste permit.

The cost of using a brown bin has already risen to £47.50 for 2025.

But next spring, the fee will go up once again to £50 – which is £15 higher than when it was introduced in 2021.

Fees for the use of some council facilities and burial charges are also rising from this April.