Revealed: Full list of parking charges set to rise in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Revealed: Full list of parking charges set to rise in Dundee

Find out how much it will cost to park at sites across the city from April 2025.

Car parking fees set to rise in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Car parking fees set to rise in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

Drivers are set to pay more for parking across several sites in Dundee from April.

Dundee City Council has revealed several charges are set to rise as part of its 2025/26 budget.

The fees will help generate hundreds of thousands of pounds in extra income for the local authority.

A number of other costs for residents – such as garden waste permits – are also set to go up yet again.

The details have been set out in budget papers going before councillors this Thursday.

It comes after the council leader confirmed proposals to close some school swimming pools will not go ahead.

List of car parking charges set to rise in Dundee from April 2025

Any fees not listed remain unchanged for the coming year.

Variable stay car parks at Queen Street, Hilltown West, East Whale Lane, East Port, South Tay Street, Hunter Street North and South, Arts Centre, Science Centre East and West:

  • 0-2 hours £3 up from £2.70
  • 2-3 hours £5.20 up from £4.70
  • 3-4 hours £6.30 up from  £5.70
  • 4-5 hours £7.70 up from £7.00
  •  5-6 hours £9 up from £8.20
  • 6-10 hours £11.80 up from £10.70

Roseangle, Pennycook Lane, Millers Wynd, Mid Wynd, Bellfield Street
(north), Ryehill Lane and Union Place (north):

  • 2-4 hours £1.10 up from £1
  • All day £2.20 up from £2

Olympia and Bell Street multi-storey car parks (Monday to Friday, 8am to 8pm):

  • 0-3 hours £4 (new banding – 0-2 and 2-3 hours scrapped)
  • 3-4 hours £5.70 up from £5.10
  • 4-5 hours £7 up from £5.70
  • 5-6 hours £8.20 up from £6.50
  • 6-12 hours £10.70 up from £7.00

Gellatly Street and Greenmarket multi-storey car parks:

  • 0-3 hours £4 (new banding – 0-2 and 2-3 hours scrapped)

Dudhope Castle:

  • All day £3.50 up from £3

Shore Terrace, Yeaman Shore and Discovery:

  • 0-2 hours £4 up from £3.70
Both on and off-street parking charges are set to go up. Image: DC Thomson

Queen Street (Broughty Ferry):

  • 0-1 hour £2.20 up from £2
  • 1-2 hours £2.80 up from £2.50
  • 2-4 hours £3.50 up from £3.20
  • 4-10 hours £6 up from £5.50

Brook Street and Fort Street (Broughty Ferry):

  • 0-1 hour £2.20 up from £2
  • 1-2 hours £2.80 up from £2.50

City centre central area (within LEZ boundary):

  • 0-30 mins £3 up from £2.70
  • 30-60 mins £4 up from £3.50

City centre outer area:

  • 30-60 mins £3.70 up from £3.30

Perth Road, Nethergate (west) and Hilltown:

  • 0-2 hours £3.70 up from £3.30
  • 2-4 hours £5.50 up from £5.00

Dudhope Street, Dudhope Crescent Road, Parker Street and Barrack Road:

  • 0-4 hours £4 up from £3.50
  • 4-10 hours £5.50 up from £5.00

South Victoria Dock Road:

  • 0-2 hours £4 up from £3.30

Railway station at Greenmarket:

  • 0-30 mins £3 from £2.50
  • 30-60 mins £4 from £3.30

South Crichton Street parking area:

  • 0-4 hours £9 from £8

The cost of some monthly tickets and parking permits are also going to rise with full details set out in the budget papers.

Cost of Dundee garden waste permit to rise again next year

Meanwhile, a series of other charges for council services are also set to go up again in 2025/26.

That includes the council’s brown bin garden waste permit.

The cost of using a brown bin has already risen to £47.50 for 2025.

But next spring, the fee will go up once again to £50 – which is £15 higher than when it was introduced in 2021.

Fees for the use of some council facilities and burial charges are also rising from this April.

More from News

Kevin McGuire.
New underwater searches to take place 30 years after Stirlingshire joiner went missing
Car parking fees set to rise in Stirling.
In full: List of parking charges set to rise in Stirling
Newly-elected council leader Gerry McGarvey described drafting the budget as a "long and challenging process". Image: Stirling Council
Stirling residents face 8.8% council tax rise
Some addresses in Angus owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Waiting game for Angus residents over council tax rise as council leader sets out…
The group were shouting abuse at Arbroath FC fans. Image: Gillian Powie
Woman taken to hospital after youths 'target' Arbroath fans
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
EXCLUSIVE: Consultants behind Perth leisure shake-up paid five-figure sum
Bayne's the Bakers.
Bayne's confirms opening plans for fourth Perth outlet
Robert Basterfield
Perth bedroom creeper tells court avoiding woman he terrified will be 'piece of cake'
Fort Street is closed between Queen Street and Hill Street.
New road closure as next phase of major Broughty Ferry roadworks begins
William Humphreys
'Horrific odour' robber forced his way into Dundee home, throttled woman and stole handbag

Conversation