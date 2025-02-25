Bid to merge two St Andrews hotels revealed as part of major upgrade

Two prominent St Andrews hotels could merge under ambitious new plans.

The owner of the Ardgowan Hotel and the adjacent Pilmour Hotel want to knock down internal walls to create “a more efficient operation”.

They also hope to extend the buildings and add more bedrooms.

Proposals include a three-storey extension to the rear of the Pilmour, along with a two-and-a-half storey add-on to the Ardgowan.

Meanwhile, a major internal refurbishment including a new restaurant and bar is planned.

St Andrews hotels plan ‘will bring tourism benefits’

A stone’s throw from the Old Course, the Ardgowan Hotel and Pilmour Hotel already operate as one.

However, there is no internal connection between the two North Street buildings.

And owners Playfair Hotels Ltd hope the work will secure their long-term viability while providing spin-off benefits to St Andrews businesses.

They describe it as “a significant investment in St Andrews tourism offering”.

And a planning application lodged with Fife Council adds: “The properties are in need of refurbishment and investment to bring the hotels offer up to modern standards.

“The buildings have not had much investment in maintenance and repairs for a long period and are now in a shabby state.

“The proposed rear extension accommodates additional rooms, which addresses footfall and delivers economic stimulus to St Andrews.”

In all, eight new bedrooms are planned.

If approved, six will be in the new extension with another two created through internal rearrangement.

The removal of the raised terrace outside the Ardgowan is also planned.

Closed for ‘major refurbishment’

The Ardgowan closed on January 1 for “major refurbishment” and is not currently taking bookings.

However, it plans to unveil a new restaurant and bar when it reopens early next year.

The Ardgowan and Pilmour hotels were bought by Northern Ireland-based investment firm Wirefox in 2022.

The planning application can be found here.

Fife Council will make a decision in due course.

Meanwhile, find out who owns other St Andrews businesses here.