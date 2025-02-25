Bid to merge two St Andrews hotels revealed as part of major upgrade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bid to merge two St Andrews hotels revealed as part of major upgrade

A planning application shows ambitious plans for the Ardgowan Hotel and Pilmour Hotel, which are 100 metres from the Old Course in St Andrews.

By Claire Warrender
The Ardgowan Hotel, St Andrews.
The Ardgowan Hotel in St Andrews, with the adjoining Pilmour Hotel on the left. Image: Wirefox.

Two prominent St Andrews hotels could merge under ambitious new plans.

The owner of the Ardgowan Hotel and the adjacent Pilmour Hotel want to knock down internal walls to create “a more efficient operation”.

They also hope to extend the buildings and add more bedrooms.

Proposals include a three-storey extension to the rear of the Pilmour, along with a two-and-a-half storey add-on to the Ardgowan.

Meanwhile, a major internal refurbishment including a new restaurant and bar is planned.

St Andrews hotels plan ‘will bring tourism benefits’

A stone’s throw from the Old Course, the Ardgowan Hotel and Pilmour Hotel already operate as one.

However, there is no internal connection between the two North Street buildings.

And owners Playfair Hotels Ltd hope the work will secure their long-term viability while providing spin-off benefits to St Andrews businesses.

How the Ardgowan Hotel in St Andrews looks now, left, and how it will look if plans are approved, righ.
The terrace outside the Ardgowan Hotel, shown on the left, will be removed if plans are approved. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

They describe it as “a significant investment in St Andrews tourism offering”.

And a planning application lodged with Fife Council adds: “The properties are in need of refurbishment and investment to bring the hotels offer up to modern standards.

“The buildings have not had much investment in maintenance and repairs for a long period and are now in a shabby state.

“The proposed rear extension accommodates additional rooms, which addresses footfall and delivers economic stimulus to St Andrews.”

How the rear extension will look at the Ardgowan Hotel will look after refurbishment
How the rear extension at the Ardgowan Hotel in St Andrews will look if the two buildings merge. Image: Fife Planning Portal.

In all, eight new bedrooms are planned.

If approved, six will be in the new extension with another two created through internal rearrangement.

The removal of the raised terrace outside the Ardgowan is also planned.

Closed for ‘major refurbishment’

The Ardgowan closed on January 1 for “major refurbishment” and is not currently taking bookings.

However, it plans to unveil a new restaurant and bar when it reopens early next year.

The Ardgowan and Pilmour hotels were bought by Northern Ireland-based investment firm Wirefox in 2022.

The planning application can be found here.

Fife Council will make a decision in due course.

Meanwhile, find out who owns other St Andrews businesses here.

Conversation