Stirling residents face 8.8% council tax rise

Residents in the Stirling area are facing a 8.8% rise in council tax.

Stirling Council has revealed its budget proposals for 2025/26 to plug a £12.3 million shortfall.

The local authority was considering rises of 7.5%, 10% and 12.5% in council tax, but is set to approve an increase of 8.8% when it meets on Thursday.

The changes would come into effect on April 1, if approved.

Other council areas across Scotland have seen 10% council tax hikes introduced.

What will the increases look like in 2025/26?

If implemented, those on the lowest band will pay an extra £87 per year, rising to £320 for the highest band.

A band D property will go up £130.

It is thought to be the highest rise in Stirling since the Scottish Government imposed a freeze in 2007.

The new prices would be as follows:

Band A – £1,074.59 (up from £987.67)

(up from £987.67) Band B – £1,253.68 (up from £1,152.28)

(up from £1,152.28) Band C – £1,432.78 (up from £1,316.89)

(up from £1,316.89) Band D – £1,611.78 (up from £1,481.50)

(up from £1,481.50) Band E – £2,117.82 (up from £1,946.53)

(up from £1,946.53) Band F – £2,619.29 (up from £2,407.44)

(up from £2,407.44) Band G – £3,156.58 (up from £2,901.27)

(up from £2,901.27) Band H – £3,949.09 (up from £3,629.68)

This does not include water or waste water charges.

Council tax is 21% of Stirling Council budget

Currently, council tax generates 21% of Stirling Council’s budget.

The remaining 79% is raised through a Scottish Government grant and the local authority’s share of the government’s non-domestic rates or business rates.

The council’s core grant allocation from the Scottish Government for 2025-26 increased by £4.2 million (1.8%) from last year.

This excludes ring-fenced grants and new funding, which comes with spending commitments.

The 2025/26 rise for the Stirling district comes after councillors approved the medium term financial strategy in December.

Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey said: “Reaching this milestone where we can share a draft budget has been a long and challenging process with the financial pressures facing the council and other local authorities well documented.

“We recognise the strong feelings about some of the detailed savings proposals – these are difficult choices that no-one wants to make but we are bound to deliver a balanced budget and ensure the council’s financial sustainability now and in the years ahead.

“While there will be some tough decisions to make, there will also be opportunities to invest in our services and infrastructure to improve the lives of people across Stirling and achieve the council’s key priorities.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook