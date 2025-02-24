Stirling residents face 8.8% council tax rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling residents face 8.8% council tax rise

Stirling Council is planning to raise council tax by 8.8% for 2025/26 to help plug a £12.3 million shortfall in its budget.

By Isla Glen
Newly-elected council leader Gerry McGarvey described drafting the budget as a "long and challenging process". Image: Stirling Council
Residents in the Stirling area are facing a 8.8% rise in council tax.

Stirling Council has revealed its budget proposals for 2025/26 to plug a £12.3 million shortfall.

The local authority was considering rises of 7.5%, 10% and 12.5% in council tax, but is set to approve an increase of 8.8% when it meets on Thursday.

The changes would come into effect on April 1, if approved.

Other council areas across Scotland have seen 10% council tax hikes introduced.

What will the increases look like in 2025/26?

If implemented, those on the lowest band will pay an extra £87 per year, rising to £320 for the highest band.

A band D property will go up £130.

It is thought to be the highest rise in Stirling since the Scottish Government imposed a freeze in 2007.

Councillors will meet at Viewforth to discuss the budget. Image: Google Street View

The new prices would be as follows:

  • Band A – £1,074.59 (up from £987.67)
  • Band B – £1,253.68 (up from £1,152.28)
  • Band C – £1,432.78 (up from £1,316.89)
  • Band D – £1,611.78 (up from £1,481.50)
  • Band E – £2,117.82 (up from £1,946.53)
  • Band F – £2,619.29 (up from £2,407.44)
  • Band G – £3,156.58 (up from £2,901.27)
  • Band H – £3,949.09 (up from £3,629.68)

This does not include water or waste water charges.

Council tax is 21% of Stirling Council budget

Currently, council tax generates 21% of Stirling Council’s budget.

The remaining 79% is raised through a Scottish Government grant and the local authority’s share of the government’s non-domestic rates or business rates.

The council’s core grant allocation from the Scottish Government for 2025-26 increased by £4.2 million (1.8%) from last year.

Car parking fees set to rise in Stirling.
Stirling Council is set to put up council tax. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

This excludes ring-fenced grants and new funding, which comes with spending commitments.

The 2025/26 rise for the Stirling district comes after councillors approved the medium term financial strategy in December.

Stirling Council leader Gerry McGarvey said: “Reaching this milestone where we can share a draft budget has been a long and challenging process with the financial pressures facing the council and other local authorities well documented.

“We recognise the strong feelings about some of the detailed savings proposals – these are difficult choices that no-one wants to make but we are bound to deliver a balanced budget and ensure the council’s financial sustainability now and in the years ahead.

“While there will be some tough decisions to make, there will also be opportunities to invest in our services and infrastructure to improve the lives of people across Stirling and achieve the council’s key priorities.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

