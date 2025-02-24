In full: List of parking charges set to rise in Stirling

Drivers are set to pay more for parking across several sites in Stirling from April.

Stirling Council has revealed some charges are set to rise as part of its 2025/26 budget.

The fees will help generate hundreds of thousands of pounds in extra income for the local authority.

A number of other costs for residents – such as garden waste permits – are also set to rise.

The details have been set out in budget papers going before councillors this Thursday.

It comes as the local authority is set to increase council tax by 8.8%.

List of car parking charges set to rise in Stirling from April 2025

Any fees not listed remain unchanged for the coming year.

Zone B – Albert Place (1 to 4), Allan Park, Barnton Street (1 to 61), Corn Exchange Road, Dumbarton Road, Goosecroft Road, Maxwell Place, Seaforth Place:

1 hour £2.10 up from £2

up from £2 2 hours £4.10 up from £4

Zone B – Dalgleish Court:

1 hour £2.10 up from £2

up from £2 2 hours £3.10 up from £3

Zone C – St John Street, Mar Place, Broad Street, St Mary’s Wynd, Pitt Terrace, Melville Terrace, Windsor Place, Dumbarton Rd, Glebe Ave, Glebe Cr, Albert Place, Spittal Street, Baker Street, Clarendon Place, Abercromby Place, Princes Street, Viewfield Place, Albert Place, Clarendon Place, Upper Castlehill:

1 hour £2.10 up from £2

up from £2 2 hours £3.10 up from £3

up from £3 4 hours £4.10 up from £4

Wellgreen car park:

1 hour £2.60 up from £2.50

up from £2.50 2 hours £3.10 up from £3

up from £3 4 hours £4.10 up from £4

Zone D – Gladstone Place, Southfield Cr, Park Terrace, Drummond Place, Melville Terrace, Nelson Place, Irvine Place, Queen Street, Wallace Street, Clarendon Place, Park Ave, Victoria Square, Victoria Place, Balmoral Place, Royal Gardens, Greenwood Avenue, Victoria Road, Upper Bridge Street:

2 hours £3.10 up from £3

up from £3 4 hours £4.10 up from £4

up from £4 All day £5.20 up from £5

Zone E – Queens Road, Victoria Place (18 to 67):

4 hours £2.60 up from £2.50

up from £2.50 All day £5.20 up from £5

City centre:

1 hour £2.10 up from £2

up from £2 2 hours £3.10 up from £3

up from £3 4 hours £4.10 up from £4

Dunblane on-street parking – Stirling Road, Station Road, Millrow:

4 hours £2.10 up from £2

Dunblane off-street parking (excluding Haining and Millrow):

All day £3.10 up from £3

Dunblane off-street parking (Haining and Millrow):

£2.60 up from £2.50

Callander – Riverside, Station Road, Riverside (Meadows):

2 hours £2.60 up from £2.50

up from £2.50 4 hours £3.10 up from £3

up from £3 All day £4.10 up from £4

Balmaha:

2 hours £2.50 up from £2.40

up from £2.40 4 hours £3 up from £2.90

up from £2.90 All day £3.90 up from £3.80

Wellgreen multi-storey:

All day £4.10 up from £4

The cost of some monthly tickets and parking permits are also going to rise with full details set out in the budget papers.

Cost of Stirling school meals set to rise

Meanwhile, a series of other charges for council services are also set to go up again in 2025/26.

This includes the cost of the garden waste collection permit which will cost £52, up from £50.

The cost of entering the National Wallace Monument will also rise to £11.65 from £11.30 for standard adult tickets.

Meanwhile, school meals are set to rise to £2.60 for nursery and primary and £2.90 for secondary school students.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook