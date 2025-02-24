In full: List of parking charges set to rise in Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In full: List of parking charges set to rise in Stirling

Find out how much it will cost to park at sites across the city and Stirlingshire from April 2025.

Car parking fees set to rise in Stirling.
Stirling Council is set to put up several parking fees. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Drivers are set to pay more for parking across several sites in Stirling from April.

Stirling Council has revealed some charges are set to rise as part of its 2025/26 budget.

The fees will help generate hundreds of thousands of pounds in extra income for the local authority.

A number of other costs for residents – such as garden waste permits – are also set to rise.

The details have been set out in budget papers going before councillors this Thursday.

It comes as the local authority is set to increase council tax by 8.8%.

List of car parking charges set to rise in Stirling from April 2025

Any fees not listed remain unchanged for the coming year.

Zone B – Albert Place (1 to 4), Allan Park, Barnton Street (1 to 61), Corn Exchange Road, Dumbarton Road, Goosecroft Road, Maxwell Place, Seaforth Place:

  • 1 hour £2.10 up from £2
  • 2 hours £4.10 up from £4

Zone B – Dalgleish Court:

  • 1 hour £2.10 up from £2
  • 2 hours £3.10 up from £3

Zone C – St John Street, Mar Place, Broad Street, St Mary’s Wynd, Pitt Terrace, Melville Terrace, Windsor Place, Dumbarton Rd, Glebe Ave, Glebe Cr, Albert Place, Spittal Street, Baker Street, Clarendon Place, Abercromby Place, Princes Street, Viewfield Place, Albert Place, Clarendon Place, Upper Castlehill:

  • 1 hour £2.10 up from £2
  • 2 hours £3.10 up from £3
  • 4 hours £4.10 up from £4

Wellgreen car park:

  • 1 hour £2.60 up from £2.50
  • 2 hours £3.10 up from £3
  • 4 hours £4.10 up from £4

Zone D – Gladstone Place, Southfield Cr, Park Terrace, Drummond Place, Melville Terrace, Nelson Place, Irvine Place, Queen Street, Wallace Street, Clarendon Place, Park Ave, Victoria Square, Victoria Place, Balmoral Place, Royal Gardens, Greenwood Avenue, Victoria Road, Upper Bridge Street:

  • 2 hours £3.10 up from £3
  • 4 hours £4.10 up from £4
  • All day £5.20 up from £5
Stirling Council HQ at Old Viewforth.
Stirling Council HQ at Old Viewforth. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

Zone E – Queens Road, Victoria Place (18 to 67):

  • 4 hours £2.60 up from £2.50
  • All day £5.20 up from £5

City centre:

  • 1 hour £2.10 up from £2
  • 2 hours £3.10 up from £3
  • 4 hours £4.10 up from £4

Dunblane on-street parking – Stirling Road, Station Road, Millrow:

  • 4 hours £2.10 up from £2

Dunblane off-street parking (excluding Haining and Millrow):

  • All day £3.10 up from £3

Dunblane off-street parking (Haining and Millrow):

  • £2.60 up from £2.50

Callander – Riverside, Station Road, Riverside (Meadows):

  • 2 hours £2.60 up from £2.50
  • 4 hours £3.10 up from £3
  • All day £4.10 up from £4

Balmaha:

  • 2 hours £2.50 up from £2.40
  • 4 hours £3 up from £2.90
  • All day £3.90 up from £3.80

Wellgreen multi-storey:

  • All day £4.10 up from £4

The cost of some monthly tickets and parking permits are also going to rise with full details set out in the budget papers.

Cost of Stirling school meals set to rise

Meanwhile, a series of other charges for council services are also set to go up again in 2025/26.

This includes the cost of the garden waste collection permit which will cost £52, up from £50.

The cost of entering the National Wallace Monument will also rise to £11.65 from £11.30 for standard adult tickets.

Meanwhile, school meals are set to rise to £2.60 for nursery and primary and £2.90 for secondary school students.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

