New underwater searches to take place 30 years after Stirlingshire joiner went missing

Divers are set to carry out new underwater searches 30 years after a joiner went missing from Stirlingshire.

Kevin McGuire was last seen leaving his home in the village of Stronachlachar, about 22 miles west of Callander, on Hogmanay in 1994 after a row with his wife.

Kevin has been missing since, along with his metallic green Saab.

Now, the Sunday Mail reports that specialists from the diving group Beneath the Surface will travel to Scotland next month to carry out new searches of waterways.

The team plans to use the latest sonar technology to search several remote sites – the locations of which have not been revealed.

They could return later in the year for further dives.

Kevin McGuire ‘may have accidentally gone off the road into water’

In a statement to The Courier, the group said finding Kevin’s missing car was a priority.

A Beneath The Surface spokesperson said: “We are intending to return and conduct further searches for Kevin and his vehicle throughout the year.

“With the circumstances known, we believe that it is very possible Kevin may have accidentally gone off the road into one of the many areas of water, which will explain why his vehicle has never been located.

“There are many possible areas of water so we will continue to search these however, that will take time.

“Also, sonar technology continues to improve so we will upgrade equipment and revisit some places to try to make sure Kevin’s vehicle isn’t in those areas.”

They added: “Thirty years is a very long time that his family has been waiting for answers.

“We are hopeful we’ll eventually provide some of those answers for them.

“It’s a vast and challenging search, but we’ll continue to return and conduct searches whenever possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Kevin McGuire was reported as a missing person by his family in December 1994.

“Should any new information or lines of inquiry be identified, they will be followed up and investigated.”