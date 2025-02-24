New underwater searches to take place 30 years after Stirlingshire joiner went missing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New underwater searches to take place 30 years after Stirlingshire joiner went missing

Kevin McGuire was last seen leaving his home in the village of Stronachlachar on Hogmanay 1994.

By Neil Henderson & Ben MacDonald
Kevin McGuire.
Kevin McGuire. Image: Police Scotland

Divers are set to carry out new underwater searches 30 years after a joiner went missing from Stirlingshire.

Kevin McGuire was last seen leaving his home in the village of Stronachlachar, about 22 miles west of Callander, on Hogmanay in 1994 after a row with his wife.

Kevin has been missing since, along with his metallic green Saab.

Now, the Sunday Mail reports that specialists from the diving group Beneath the Surface will travel to Scotland next month to carry out new searches of waterways.

The team plans to use the latest sonar technology to search several remote sites – the locations of which have not been revealed.

They could return later in the year for further dives.

Kevin McGuire ‘may have accidentally gone off the road into water’

In a statement to The Courier, the group said finding Kevin’s missing car was a priority.

A Beneath The Surface spokesperson said: “We are intending to return and conduct further searches for Kevin and his vehicle throughout the year.

“With the circumstances known, we believe that it is very possible Kevin may have accidentally gone off the road into one of the many areas of water, which will explain why his vehicle has never been located.

“There are many possible areas of water so we will continue to search these however, that will take time.

“Also, sonar technology continues to improve so we will upgrade equipment and revisit some places to try to make sure Kevin’s vehicle isn’t in those areas.”

Stirlingshire missing person Kevin McGuire Police Scotland appeal poster.
A poster appealing for information about Kevin’s disappearance. Image: Police Scotland

They added: “Thirty years is a very long time that his family has been waiting for answers.

“We are hopeful we’ll eventually provide some of those answers for them.

“It’s a vast and challenging search, but we’ll continue to return and conduct searches whenever possible.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Kevin McGuire was reported as a missing person by his family in December 1994.

“Should any new information or lines of inquiry be identified, they will be followed up and investigated.”

Conversation