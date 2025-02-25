Multiple Stirling Council budget cut proposals scrapped ahead of final decision

Several harsh cuts proposed for public services across Stirling will not be implemented by Stirling Council, it has been revealed.

Plans including axing both mental health support and music tuition in schools, a reduction in library opening hours, and the slashing of charity funding look set to be rejected.

The change comes after locals strongly opposed many of the suggested money-saving measures during a public consultation.

Stirling Council is due to set its budget on Thursday (February 27).

The local authority is facing a shortfall of £12.3 million in the 2025-26 financial year.

Here are the services set to be saved and changed this financial year, according to the draft budget.

School counselling service saved

The proposal to remove school counselling funding has been rejected.

More than 900 children used this service during the 2023-24 year.

Withdrawing this service would have saved Stirling Council £214,000.

A suggested reduction of the education psychology service – a saving of £63,000 – also looks to have been shelved.

Teachers, learning assistants and ASN support team remain

Cuts to the the additional support needs (ASN) outreach team, valued at £129,000, and additional teacher allocation in primary schools, saving £71,000, look unlikely to go ahead.

Borestone, East Plean, Fallin, Our Lady’s, and Raploch primary schools will also keep their 15 hours of support for learning assistant additionality if the draft budget is approved.

School transport reduction plan ditched

A move to review school transport has also been shelved.

In a bid to save £61,000, the plan was to only provide transport to pupils under eight who live more than two miles away from their school, as well as pupils over eight who live more than three miles from their school.

No review for music tuition service

Stirling Council also suggested changing the music tuition service offered in schools.

This would have meant fewer tutors with specialist expertise not held by music teachers.

The plan was met with outrage, and a protest was staged at Stirling Council’s offices.

This £250,000 cost-saving measure has been axed for now.

Library budget remains

Library services will not face a 25% cut, leading to a reduction in opening hours, if the budget is passed.

It was estimated that this would save £257,000 if implemented.

Waste removal services

Garden waste permit concessions should continue be offered in the 2025-26 year.

Kerbside glass collections will also remain unchanged.

A review of commercial waste charges will likely be undertaken, however, with an expected saving of £50,000.

Altering council-provided childcare

A review of the Scottish Government’s mandated 1,140 hours of free early learning and childcare was being considered by Stirling Council, in order to save £89,000.

Nurseries in Fintry and Aberfoyle would have been affected.

Earlier this month, Aberfoyle parents told The Courier that the threat of losing the nursery had become a “yearly stress”.

Removing funding for council-provided out-of-school care in Fallin would have made a saving of £11,000.

Under the draft budget, these proposals do not look set to go ahead.

This also avoids cuts to the following areas:

Parent and Family Support team (£211,000)

Enhanced holiday activity provision for children and young people (£72,000)

Youth Participation (£54,000)

Burial and funeral charge changes

A proposal to charge for trial digs to burial lairs, increase burial charges for Saturdays and Sundays, and introduce a non-resident surcharge for burial lair sales, burials and casket of ashes burials has been shelved.

However, lair sale charges are set to rise.

More land will also be made available for woodland and natural burials.

Wellgreen Car Park

A saving of £5,000 could be made by reducing the opening hours of Stirling’s Wellgreen multistorey car park.

This would mean no access after 7pm between Monday and Saturday, after 5pm on Sunday, or on bank holidays.

Council funding support

Stirling Community Enterprise and Stirling’s Citizens Advice Bureau will not lose £221,000 and £20,000 respectively under the draft budget.

The manager of the CAB had warned the service could have closed if funding was lost.

Changes to accommodation for homeless families

A review into temporary accommodation for homeless households is expected to save £199,000.

Under this proposal, which looks set to go ahead, rates for temporary housing with staff supervision will be revised.

Non-essential furnishing and bed and breakfast in hotel accommodation will also be reduced.

Other key points

Should Stirling Council’s draft budget be passed without change, the closure of Crianlarich Nursery will go ahead.

A new way to deal with stray dogs that would save £25,000 is also set to be approved.

It is currently unclear if the following play areas are still earmarked for closure, at a saving of £13,000:

Lamberton, Broomridge

Maurice Avenue, Broomridge

Manor Powis

Ardmore Gardens, Drymen

Kinbuck

Graham Road, Killearn

Leny Road, Deanston,

Kirkton Farm, Aberfoyle

A proposal to close some properties owned by the council, such as community halls, in order to save £240,000 is also not included in the draft budget.

The council’s intention to raise council tax by 8.8% will make further savings for the local authority.

A number of car parking charges are also set to rise.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook