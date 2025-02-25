Multiple Stirling Council budget cut proposals scrapped ahead of final decision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Multiple Stirling Council budget cut proposals scrapped ahead of final decision

Here are the public services set to be saved and changed this financial year, according to Stirling Council's draft budget.

By Isla Glen
Stirling's music tuition service for schools will not be axed if the draft budget is approved. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Stirling's music tuition service for schools will not be axed if the draft budget is approved. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Several harsh cuts proposed for public services across Stirling will not be implemented by Stirling Council, it has been revealed.

Plans including axing both mental health support and music tuition in schools, a reduction in library opening hours, and the slashing of charity funding look set to be rejected.

The change comes after locals strongly opposed many of the suggested money-saving measures during a public consultation.

Stirling Council is due to set its budget on Thursday (February 27).

The local authority is facing a shortfall of £12.3 million in the 2025-26 financial year.

Here are the services set to be saved and changed this financial year, according to the draft budget.

School counselling service saved

The proposal to remove school counselling funding has been rejected.

More than 900 children used this service during the 2023-24 year.

Withdrawing this service would have saved Stirling Council £214,000.

A suggested reduction of the education psychology service – a saving of £63,000 – also looks to have been shelved.

Young women in S3 are the most common users of Stirling’s school counselling service. Image: Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock

Teachers, learning assistants and ASN support team remain

Cuts to the the additional support needs (ASN) outreach team, valued at £129,000, and additional teacher allocation in primary schools, saving £71,000, look unlikely to go ahead.

Borestone, East Plean, Fallin, Our Lady’s, and Raploch primary schools will also keep their 15 hours of support for learning assistant additionality if the draft budget is approved.

School transport reduction plan ditched

A move to review school transport has also been shelved.

In a bid to save £61,000, the plan was to only provide transport to pupils under eight who live more than two miles away from their school, as well as pupils over eight who live more than three miles from their school.

No review for music tuition service

Stirling Council also suggested changing the music tuition service offered in schools.

This would have meant fewer tutors with specialist expertise not held by music teachers.

The plan was met with outrage, and a protest was staged at Stirling Council’s offices.

This £250,000 cost-saving measure has been axed for now.

Council leader Gerry McGarvey speaking to protestors. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson

Library budget remains

Library services will not face a 25% cut, leading to a reduction in opening hours, if the budget is passed.

It was estimated that this would save £257,000 if implemented.

Waste removal services

Garden waste permit concessions should continue be offered in the 2025-26 year.

Kerbside glass collections will also remain unchanged.

A review of commercial waste charges will likely be undertaken, however, with an expected saving of £50,000.

Altering council-provided childcare

A review of the Scottish Government’s mandated 1,140 hours of free early learning and childcare was being considered by Stirling Council, in order to save £89,000.

Nurseries in Fintry and Aberfoyle would have been affected.

Earlier this month, Aberfoyle parents told The Courier that the threat of losing the nursery had become a “yearly stress”.

Removing funding for council-provided out-of-school care in Fallin would have made a saving of £11,000.

Under the draft budget, these proposals do not look set to go ahead.

This also avoids cuts to the following areas:

  • Parent and Family Support team (£211,000)
  • Enhanced holiday activity provision for children and young people (£72,000)
  • Youth Participation (£54,000)
Parents whose children attend Aberfoyle Nursery rallied to protect the future of the childcare facility. Image: Supplied

Burial and funeral charge changes

A proposal to charge for trial digs to burial lairs, increase burial charges for Saturdays and Sundays, and introduce a non-resident surcharge for burial lair sales, burials and casket of ashes burials has been shelved.

However, lair sale charges are set to rise.

More land will also be made available for woodland and natural burials.

Wellgreen Car Park

A saving of £5,000 could be made by reducing the opening hours of Stirling’s Wellgreen multistorey car park.

This would mean no access after 7pm between Monday and Saturday, after 5pm on Sunday, or on bank holidays.

Council funding support

Stirling Community Enterprise and Stirling’s Citizens Advice Bureau will not lose £221,000 and £20,000 respectively under the draft budget.

The manager of the CAB had warned the service could have closed if funding was lost.

The Citizens Advice Bureau in Stirling. Image: Shutterstock

Changes to accommodation for homeless families

A review into temporary accommodation for homeless households is expected to save £199,000.

Under this proposal, which looks set to go ahead, rates for temporary housing with staff supervision will be revised.

Non-essential furnishing and bed and breakfast in hotel accommodation will also be reduced.

Other key points

Should Stirling Council’s draft budget be passed without change, the closure of Crianlarich Nursery will go ahead.

A new way to deal with stray dogs that would save £25,000 is also set to be approved.

It is currently unclear if the following play areas are still earmarked for closure, at a saving of £13,000:

  • Lamberton, Broomridge
  • Maurice Avenue, Broomridge
  • Manor Powis
  • Ardmore Gardens, Drymen
  • Kinbuck
  • Graham Road, Killearn
  • Leny Road, Deanston,
  • Kirkton Farm, Aberfoyle

A proposal to close some properties owned by the council, such as community halls, in order to save £240,000 is also not included in the draft budget.

The council’s intention to raise council tax by 8.8% will make further savings for the local authority.

A number of car parking charges are also set to rise.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opening details revealed after leak fixed
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking
Free parking near Kirkcaldy leisure centre considered as part of town centre shake-up
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Guesthouse scam guilt and violent attacks
Montrose Academy has been branded "weak" in two areas by inspectors
Montrose Academy told to make improvements as inspectors brand school 'weak' in two areas
SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar.
SRUC confirms closure of Fife animal care college courses amid 'significant financial challenges'
Finance Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Dundee University handed £15 million emergency loan
2
Fife MP Graeme Downie and Tayside MP Stephen Gethins visited Ukraine.
Fife and Tayside MPs spend night in bomb shelter during visit to war-torn Ukraine
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Name of new '?100m Dundee super school announced Picture shows; Drone pictures of the new East End Community Campus . Drumgeith Road . Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
Name of new £100m Dundee 'super-school' revealed
4
Car parking fees set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Full list of parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Alan Porterfield and John Bayne.
Bayne's 'superfan' from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store

Conversation