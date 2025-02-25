Angus Planning Ahead: Leisure resort staff house and former mart development

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Planning Ahead: Leisure resort staff house and former mart development

Planning Ahead is a weekly round-up of applications, approvals and refusals for developments across the Angus Council area.

By Graham Brown
Forbes of Kingennie resort is to convert Blawearie House into staff accommodation. Image: Voigt Architects
A house beside Forbes of Kingennie is to be converted into new staff accommodation.

The family-run leisure business lodged plans to convert Blawearie on Drumsturdy Road last year.

Planning officials approved the proposal for the three-bedroom property under delegated powers.

They said: “The site is located in a rural area to the east of the existing Kingennie tourist resort and consists of a detached dwelling house and outbuilding.

Forbes of Kingennie restaurant.
Forbes of Kingennie resort. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“The supporting information states that due to the rural location of the Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, the business has struggled to employ or retain permanent members of staff.

“By carrying out minor internal alterations to the existing dwelling, which is located within walking distance of the resort, they could provide accommodation for six full-time staff members.”

The plans include turning a gym annexe into a one-bedroom studio apartment.

Forfar mart commercial vehicle centre

Angus firm AM Trucktech has secured the green light to transform the former Forfar mart into a commercial vehicle centre.

The Muiryfaulds firm bought the five-acre John Street site in 2023.

It followed a downturn in livestock sales at the long-established mart.

Former Forfar Mart
Forfar Mart closed in 2023 after a slump in livestock sales. Image: DC Thomson.

Under the changes, the ground floor will accommodate a vehicle showroom, office space and parts store.

On the first floor, there will be further office space and meeting rooms.

Vehicle workshops will be created in the north-to-south wing.

The change of use application received delegated approval.

Carnoustie prestige car firm expands

A Carnoustie car sales business is to expand to meet the needs of its nationwide customers.

Augustus Autos has won permission to extend its operations at Station Road, Barry.

The firm will build a new shed to store vehicles.

Augustus Autos specialises in prestige cars and sells around five vehicles a week to clients throughout the UK.

The current showroom holds only four cars and the new building will also allow the firm to employ a full-time valeter.

Solar farm consultation

Public consultation events for a planned solar farm in the Sidlaws have been moved.

The 46MW development would be located over more than 60 hectares south of Pitpointie Farm, near Auchterhouse.

Drop-in events are to be staged at Auchterhouse Village Hall on Tuesday March 4 and Tuesday March 18. They will run from 3pm to 7pm.

Pitpointie solar farm project
The Pitpointie solar site lies between Tealing and Auchterhouse. Image: Google

The engagement sessions were originally scheduled to take place at a hotel in Dundee.

The solar array would cover two areas of adjoining land.

Torquay-based Mespil Energy is behind the scheme.

The firm has asked the public to submit comments on the application by April 17.

Conversation