Angus Planning Ahead: Leisure resort staff house and former mart development

A house beside Forbes of Kingennie is to be converted into new staff accommodation.

The family-run leisure business lodged plans to convert Blawearie on Drumsturdy Road last year.

Planning officials approved the proposal for the three-bedroom property under delegated powers.

They said: “The site is located in a rural area to the east of the existing Kingennie tourist resort and consists of a detached dwelling house and outbuilding.

“The supporting information states that due to the rural location of the Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, the business has struggled to employ or retain permanent members of staff.

“By carrying out minor internal alterations to the existing dwelling, which is located within walking distance of the resort, they could provide accommodation for six full-time staff members.”

The plans include turning a gym annexe into a one-bedroom studio apartment.

Forfar mart commercial vehicle centre

Angus firm AM Trucktech has secured the green light to transform the former Forfar mart into a commercial vehicle centre.

The Muiryfaulds firm bought the five-acre John Street site in 2023.

It followed a downturn in livestock sales at the long-established mart.

Under the changes, the ground floor will accommodate a vehicle showroom, office space and parts store.

On the first floor, there will be further office space and meeting rooms.

Vehicle workshops will be created in the north-to-south wing.

The change of use application received delegated approval.

Carnoustie prestige car firm expands

A Carnoustie car sales business is to expand to meet the needs of its nationwide customers.

Augustus Autos has won permission to extend its operations at Station Road, Barry.

The firm will build a new shed to store vehicles.

Augustus Autos specialises in prestige cars and sells around five vehicles a week to clients throughout the UK.

The current showroom holds only four cars and the new building will also allow the firm to employ a full-time valeter.

Solar farm consultation

Public consultation events for a planned solar farm in the Sidlaws have been moved.

The 46MW development would be located over more than 60 hectares south of Pitpointie Farm, near Auchterhouse.

Drop-in events are to be staged at Auchterhouse Village Hall on Tuesday March 4 and Tuesday March 18. They will run from 3pm to 7pm.

The engagement sessions were originally scheduled to take place at a hotel in Dundee.

The solar array would cover two areas of adjoining land.

Torquay-based Mespil Energy is behind the scheme.

The firm has asked the public to submit comments on the application by April 17.