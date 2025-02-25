New Bannockburn primary school one step closer

Plans for a new £14 million Stirling primary school have taken another significant step forward.

The South Stirling Gateway development, located between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, will see 800 new homes built.

Planning permission in principle for both the homes and the school was granted in 2022.

Now, councillors have given the green light for the school to be built.

Serving hundreds of children living in the development, the facility will have seven classrooms with potential for an extension.

The plans were approved subject to further conditions, including details of materials, cycle storage, boundaries, outdoor classroom provision and soft landscaping.

Ahead of works beginning, a site investigation must be carried out.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Planning and Regulation Panel on Tuesday (February 25).

What is planned for the South Stirling Gateway school?

The South Stirling Gateway primary school was approved in September 2024.

Detailed plans for the new school were revealed in November.

Ryder Architecture, on behalf of Stirling Council, submitted proposals for a seven-classroom school.

It is expected that the school will serve 217 pupils and have 26 members of staff.

However, the plans include capacity for an extension.

This includes four more classrooms for a further 100 children.

Other features include a seven-a-side grass sports pitch, a car park, a dining hall and a games hall.

The facility is expected to open by 2027.

As well as a car park, there will be active travel links to the site.

The school will cost almost £14m to build, with developer contributions amounting to around £6.8m.

Ahead of construction, pupils will attend Bannockburn Primary School.

Bannockburn High School will provide secondary education for those living at the development.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook