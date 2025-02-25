New Bannockburn primary school one step closer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New Bannockburn primary school one step closer

Councillors have given the go-ahead for the new school to be built.

By Isla Glen
An artist's impression of a sports pitch at the new South Stirling Gateway school. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council
An artist's impression of a sports pitch at the new South Stirling Gateway school. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council

Plans for a new £14 million Stirling primary school have taken another significant step forward.

The South Stirling Gateway development, located between Bannockburn and the M9 Pirnhall Junction, will see 800 new homes built.

Planning permission in principle for both the homes and the school was granted in 2022.

Now, councillors have given the green light for the school to be built.

Serving hundreds of children living in the development, the facility will have seven classrooms with potential for an extension.

The plans were approved subject to further conditions, including details of materials, cycle storage, boundaries, outdoor classroom provision and soft landscaping.

Ahead of works beginning, a site investigation must be carried out.

The decision was made at a meeting of the Planning and Regulation Panel on Tuesday (February 25).

What is planned for the South Stirling Gateway school?

The South Stirling Gateway primary school was approved in September 2024.

Detailed plans for the new school were revealed in November.

Ryder Architecture, on behalf of Stirling Council, submitted proposals for a seven-classroom school.

Plans for South Stirling Gateway’s school. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council

It is expected that the school will serve 217 pupils and have 26 members of staff.

However, the plans include capacity for an extension.

This includes four more classrooms for a further 100 children.

Other features include a seven-a-side grass sports pitch, a car park, a dining hall and a games hall.

The facility is expected to open by 2027.

The school will cost close to £14m to build. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council

As well as a car park, there will be active travel links to the site.

The school will cost almost £14m to build, with developer contributions amounting to around £6.8m.

Ahead of construction, pupils will attend Bannockburn Primary School.

Bannockburn High School will provide secondary education for those living at the development.

