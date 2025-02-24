Cupar hospital’s minor injuries unit faces axe meaning 10-mile journey for patients

A Fife hospital’s minor injuries unit could close for good amid staff shortages.

Health chiefs are proposing shutting the unit at Adamson Hospital in Cupar, along with the town’s x-ray service.

Patients will instead be directed 10 miles to the MIU at St Andrews Hospital, if the move is approved.

An options appraisal has already been carried out.

And Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (FHSCP) says continuing with the current model risks the sustainability of services.

This is because coverage for specialist staff in the event of illness is not readily available.

Meanwhile, the x-ray machine in Cupar needs replaced at a cost of £300,000.

It will be decommissioned in April.

Monday’s announcement follows a temporary closure of the Cupar service in January, due to staff sickness.

And it comes amid efforts to cut a multi-million-pound overspend from the HSCP budget.

However, it has prompted concern over the impact it would have on local people.

Survey launched for public feedback on Cupar minor injuries closure

FHSCP looked at three potential options for the Cupar minor injuries unit, including maintaining the status quo.

They say their recommendation is guided by medical research, expert clinical opinion and best practice guidelines to ensure decisions are made in the best interests of patient care.

And the aim is to help improve clinical outcomes and better use of resources.

If approved, it will provide MIU and x-ray services in St Andrews during weekdays.

The Cupar MIU treats around 12 patients a day, with 75 people requiring x-rays every week.

Bosses are now asking for public feedback on the plans.

And they have launched an online survey, which should be completed by March 30.

Final recommendations will be presented to the Fife Integration Joint Board for a decision later this year.

Concerns over extra distance for patients

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie will meet HSCP leaders on March 10 to discuss the implications in detail.

He said: “It would not be right if it were north east Fife who were to face the brunt of cuts imposed as a result of insufficient funding from the Scottish Government.

“I want to understand what the loss of the minor injuries unit would mean for local GPs, and what the loss of the x-ray facility would mean for the hospital.

“I am also concerned about the extra distance to St Andrews to access these important services.”

Partnership had £21m overspend

Fife Health and Social Care Service announced in October it was struggling with a £21 million overspend.

And it emerged cuts to care packages, respite provision and out-of-hours services were all on the cards to balance the books.

One of the changes announced then included permanent changes to out-of-hours and MIU services, saving £20,000.