Cupar hospital’s minor injuries unit faces axe meaning 10-mile journey for patients

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Cupar hospital’s minor injuries unit faces axe meaning 10-mile journey for patients

Fife Health and Social Care Partnership proposes moving the MIU and x-ray services to St Andrews Hospital.

By Claire Warrender
Adamson Hospital in Cupar.
Adamson Hospital in Cupar. Image: NHS Fife

A Fife hospital’s minor injuries unit could close for good amid staff shortages.

Health chiefs are proposing shutting the unit at Adamson Hospital in Cupar, along with the town’s x-ray service.

Patients will instead be directed 10 miles to the MIU at St Andrews Hospital, if the move is approved.

Pipeland Medical Practice is based at St Andrews Community Hospital.
The Cupar minor injuries unit could be moved to St Andrews Hospital. Image: DC Thomson

An options appraisal has already been carried out.

And Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (FHSCP) says continuing with the current model risks the sustainability of services.

This is because coverage for specialist staff in the event of illness is not readily available.

Meanwhile, the x-ray machine in Cupar needs replaced at a cost of £300,000.

It will be decommissioned in April.

Monday’s announcement follows a temporary closure of the Cupar service in January, due to staff sickness.

And it comes amid efforts to cut a multi-million-pound overspend from the HSCP budget.

However, it has prompted concern over the impact it would have on local people.

Survey launched for public feedback on Cupar minor injuries closure

FHSCP looked at three potential options for the Cupar minor injuries unit, including maintaining the status quo.

They say their recommendation is guided by medical research, expert clinical opinion and best practice guidelines to ensure decisions are made in the best interests of patient care.

And the aim is to help improve clinical outcomes and better use of resources.

If approved, it will provide MIU and x-ray services in St Andrews during weekdays.

The Cupar MIU treats around 12 patients a day, with 75 people requiring x-rays every week.

Bosses are now asking for public feedback on the plans.

And they have launched an online survey, which should be completed by March 30.

Final recommendations will be presented to the Fife Integration Joint Board for a decision later this year.

Concerns over extra distance for patients

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie will meet HSCP leaders on March 10 to discuss the implications in detail.

He said: “It would not be right if it were north east Fife who were to face the brunt of cuts imposed as a result of insufficient funding from the Scottish Government.

MSP for North East Fife Willie Rennie is concerned about the potential loss of Cupar minor injuries unit.
MSP for North East Fife Willie Rennie is concerned about the potential loss of Cupar minor injuries unit. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I want to understand what the loss of the minor injuries unit would mean for local GPs, and what the loss of the x-ray facility would mean for the hospital.

“I am also concerned about the extra distance to St Andrews to access these important services.”

Partnership had £21m overspend

Fife Health and Social Care Service announced in October it was struggling with a £21 million overspend.

And it emerged cuts to care packages, respite provision and out-of-hours services were all on the cards to balance the books.

One of the changes announced then included permanent changes to out-of-hours and MIU services, saving £20,000.

More from News

Service yard at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Man gets criminal record for stealing broken TV from skip at Fife's Victoria Hospital
New planning permission has been submitted by a Stirling car body shop business. Image: Nan Tun Nay/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Stirling Planning Ahead: Car body shop could be next new Borrowmeadow Road business
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Check mate and paedo caught twice
URN: CR0052176 Picket line as Dundee University as staff begin 15 days of strike action ....Pic Paul Reid
Pictures as Dundee University staff strike begins
4
John Hammerton
Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker's death in A9 crash
Mary Getty and grandson Allan presenting Arbroath FC player Scott Stewart with an award at a previous game. Image: Allan Getty
Arbroath gran faces months of recovery after breaking hip during 'awful' football rammy
Kevin McGuire.
New underwater searches to take place 30 years after Stirlingshire joiner went missing
Car parking fees set to rise in Stirling.
In full: List of parking charges set to rise in Stirling
Newly-elected council leader Gerry McGarvey described drafting the budget as a "long and challenging process". Image: Stirling Council
Stirling residents face 8.8% council tax rise
Some addresses in Angus owe tens of thousands of pounds in council tax.
Waiting game for Angus residents over council tax rise as council leader sets out…

Conversation