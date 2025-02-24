Man gets criminal record for stealing broken TV from skip at Fife’s Victoria Hospital

A man has been given a criminal record for stealing a broken television from a skip at Kirkcaldy’s Victoria Hospital.

Hospital staff alerted police to the removal of a TV from a large bin in the service yard in the premises on Sunday night.

The culprit was soon traced nearby.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm on Sunday, 23 February, we received a report of an item removed from a skip in the Hayfield Road area of Kirkcaldy.

“Enquiries were carried out, the item was traced nearby.

“A man was given a recorded police warning.

“The item was returned.”

An NHS spokesperson said: “The TV was for disposal and was awaiting uplift when it was taken from the service yard behind the hospital.

“It was reported to Police Scotland last night and we understand that they responded.”