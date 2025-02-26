Say NO to Thimblerow: Everything you need to know ahead of Perth leisure centre decision today

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Say NO to Thimblerow: Everything you need to know ahead of Perth leisure centre decision today

Councillors will once again decide on the fate of the long-awaited PH2O project following a public backlash.

Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins
By Sean O'Neil

The controversial Thimblerow leisure centre in Perth will be decided again today, after a huge public backlash threw the plan into chaos.

In September, councillors narrowly approved the plans, 20 votes to 18, to build the long-awaited PH2O project on the most popular car park in the city.

The watered-down facility will not have a dedicated leisure pool or ice-rink and has been criticised by swimming clubs and indoor sports teams.

This sparked a petition against the plans, signed by more than 2,300 people, which has brought the proposal back before the council.

Siblings Marley and Mason McConnell Say NO to Thimblerow. Image: Richard Wilkins

Previously, we have detailed how a £25m flagship complex first mooted in 2014 was diluted down to a fraction of that offer by January 2024.

Now we look at everything else you need to know as councillors once again get ready to decide on the facility today (Wednesday).

The Courier believes they should Say NO to Thimblerow.

The leisure swimming issue

In January 2024, elected members rejected a plan for Glover Street that would see PH20 built without leisure swimming or ice rink facilities.

Council officers were given until August to draw up new proposals inclusive of those provisions.

However the resulting Thimblerow plan still lacks a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink.

Perth City Swim Club’s Ann Dickson and Eve Thomson. Image: Stuart Cowper

The Courier carried out our own public consultation where hundreds of respondents placed leisure swimming as the main activity they wanted at a new facility.

We also discovered that Perth already has the lowest number of pool hours available for leisure swimmers in all cities across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

A draft timetable of how the new centre could operate shows that children’s leisure activities would be cut by 30 hours a week.

It would also reduce the number of days these activities are available from seven to two.

Bell’s Sports Centre and car parking

Parking spaces are an issue with the new centre set to be built on Thimblerow, home to 200 spaces.

The latest survey carried out by the local authority shows that Thimblerow is the joint most popular car park in the city as at near 90% capacity at peak times.

The council’s overall leisure centre masterplan, including building 150 new homes at Glover Street, would see Perth lose 335 spaces.

The local authority have attempted to say they are combating this by purchasing Kinnoull Street multi-storey.

The problem with this argument is that Kinnoull Street multi-storey already exists and is available to the public.

Sports groups protesting outside Bell’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Another issue is Bell’s Sports Centre.

A dozen indoor sports clubs have joined forces in a fight for the North Inch complex to be returned to its former glory, to what it was like before the flooding of 2023.

They believe the facilities being offered at Thimblerow are a step down from what was available at Bell’s.

A petition already signed by nearly 2,800 people supports them in their ask.

Lack of consultation and people against it

An ongoing theme with Thimblerow is the lack of consultation over plans.

As The Courier revealed on Tuesday, not even the board of Live Active Leisure was asked for their opinion, according to its former chairman.

David MacLehose, former chairman of Live Active Leisure, supporting Say NO to Thimblerow campaign. Image: Richard Wilkins

Perth City Swim Club has spoken out against the plans and told The Courier it was never asked for input while the indoor sports clubs say the same thing about Bell’s and PH2O.

There was no public consultation carried out by Perth and Kinross Council either.

The local authority argues that the current price of Thimblerow is £61m while a new build at Glover Street is estimated at £105m.

It also said the current plan will prevent a break in service for swimmers or curlers while the facility is built.

The full council meeting is expected to begin at 9.30am on Wednesday with PH2O high on the agenda.

More from News

Adamson Hospital in Cupar could lose its minor injuries unit
Is closure of the Cupar minor injuries unit a done deal?
Matt McDonald on Robbie McIntosh parole
Dundee survivor Linda McDonald is optimistic changes can be made to 'outdated' parole system
Amanda Heneghan
Stirling stalker bombarded Perthshire trade union boss with 'unhinged' messages
Council leader grant Laing handing keys to group of volunteers in front of Blairgowrie toilet block
Blairgowrie public toilet rescuers plan gift shop and information centre
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Camperdown McDonald's . Camperdown . Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Camperdown McDonald's refurbishment and Broughty Ferry care home flats approval
Stephen Mellor
Angus laird in court after making shotgun to 'scare crows away from pig feed'
Angus Council says Balwyllo does not meet the criteria for a speed limit reduction. Image: Paul Reid
Rural Angus residents promised speed cut plea will not be bumped far down the…
Ian Rainbird.
Chef relocates street food takeaway from Stornoway to Crieff
Ivy Lane Bridal management team Yvonne Watson, right, and daughter Rebekah.
Bridal shop to close after 10 years in Broughty Ferry and Monifieth
Fife businessman Campbell Scott, who went to school in Dunfermline.
Fife businessman, 58, found dead in Kenya 'had been tortured'

Conversation