Dunfermline Homebase gets ready to shut for good

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dunfermline Homebase gets ready to shut for good

The closing date of the Halbeath store has been confirmed.

By Neil Henderson
Homebase in Dunfermline.
Homebase in Dunfermline is closing. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Homebase in Dunfermline is to close for good this week with the loss of around a dozen jobs.

The home improvement store at Halbeath Retail Park will close its doors for the last time on Saturday, March 1.

A closing-down sale has been in progress since December to clear the store of its stock.

Some items have been reduced by up to 90%.

Homebase store at Halbeath Retail Park.
The Homebase store at Halbeath Retail Park. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

Staff at the store confirmed on Monday the shop would close this Saturday.

However, the closing time has yet to be confirmed.

Homebase in Dunfermline to close on Saturday

Shopfitters have already begun dismantling some of the fixtures in the main shop ahead of closing.

Meanwhile, the outdoor garden centre area is already shut.

Closing down signs at the Homebase store in Dunfermline.
Closing-down signs at the Homebase store in Dunfermline. Image: Neil Henderson/ DC Thomson

It’s yet to be announced if any retailer will be moving into the premises as a replacement.

Homebase suffered a loss of £84.2 million in 2023.

Administrators were appointed in November, leaving 130 Homebase stores, including Dunfermline, at risk of closure.

Seventy stores were sold to Chris Dawson, the owner of The Range homeware outlets.

However, the Halbeath store was not included in the package.

Homebase was contacted by The Courier for comment.

Last week, Sterling Home Furniture confirmed its Dunfermline store would remain open and that sales staff were not at risk.

Meanwhile, revised plans for a planned second Home Bargains store in Dunfermline were unveiled by chain owner TJ Morris.

More from News

Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Fife businessman last seen at hotel in Kenya found dead
Adamson Hospital in Cupar.
Cupar hospital's minor injuries unit faces axe meaning 10-mile journey for patients
Service yard at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Man gets criminal record for stealing broken TV from skip at Fife's Victoria Hospital
2
New planning permission has been submitted by a Stirling car body shop business. Image: Nan Tun Nay/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Stirling Planning Ahead: Car body shop could be next new Borrowmeadow Road business
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Check mate and paedo caught twice
URN: CR0052176 Picket line as Dundee University as staff begin 15 days of strike action ....Pic Paul Reid
Pictures as Dundee University staff strike begins
4
John Hammerton
Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker's death in A9 crash
Mary Getty and grandson Allan presenting Arbroath FC player Scott Stewart with an award at a previous game. Image: Allan Getty
Arbroath gran faces months of recovery after breaking hip during 'awful' football rammy
Kevin McGuire.
New underwater searches to take place 30 years after Stirlingshire joiner went missing
Car parking fees set to rise in Stirling.
In full: List of parking charges set to rise in Stirling

Conversation