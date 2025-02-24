Dunfermline Homebase gets ready to shut for good

Homebase in Dunfermline is to close for good this week with the loss of around a dozen jobs.

The home improvement store at Halbeath Retail Park will close its doors for the last time on Saturday, March 1.

A closing-down sale has been in progress since December to clear the store of its stock.

Some items have been reduced by up to 90%.

Staff at the store confirmed on Monday the shop would close this Saturday.

However, the closing time has yet to be confirmed.

Homebase in Dunfermline to close on Saturday

Shopfitters have already begun dismantling some of the fixtures in the main shop ahead of closing.

Meanwhile, the outdoor garden centre area is already shut.

It’s yet to be announced if any retailer will be moving into the premises as a replacement.

Homebase suffered a loss of £84.2 million in 2023.

Administrators were appointed in November, leaving 130 Homebase stores, including Dunfermline, at risk of closure.

Seventy stores were sold to Chris Dawson, the owner of The Range homeware outlets.

However, the Halbeath store was not included in the package.

Homebase was contacted by The Courier for comment.

Last week, Sterling Home Furniture confirmed its Dunfermline store would remain open and that sales staff were not at risk.

Meanwhile, revised plans for a planned second Home Bargains store in Dunfermline were unveiled by chain owner TJ Morris.