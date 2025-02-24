Fife businessman last seen at hotel in Kenya found dead

A Fife businessman who was last seen at a hotel in Kenya has been found dead.

Campbell Scott attended Woodmill High School and later Kirkcaldy Technical (now Fife College).

Work colleagues last saw him at a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on February 16.

The 58-year-old was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

His employer told the BBC on Monday that local police had identified his body.

A Fico spokeswoman said staff were “devastated” by the news.

She added: “Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.

“We ask that the media respect their privacy.”

Fife businessman found success in London

Mr Scott, who undertook an engineering apprenticeship with GEC Marconi, forged a career in product development and management in London and the South East.

The JW Marriott hotel is in Nairobi’s Westlands district, an affluent business area.

Police launched a search after his disappearance and were reportedly assisted by Interpol.

The Courier has approached Fico and the Foreign Office for comment.