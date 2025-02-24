Fife businessman last seen at hotel in Kenya found dead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Fife businessman last seen at hotel in Kenya found dead

Police were reportedly assisted by Interpol in their search for Campbell Scott.

By Stephen Eighteen
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
The 58-year-old was educated in Dunfermline and Kirkcaldy. Image: Linkedin

A Fife businessman who was last seen at a hotel in Kenya has been found dead.

Campbell Scott attended Woodmill High School and later Kirkcaldy Technical (now Fife College).

Work colleagues last saw him at a conference at the JW Marriott Hotel in Nairobi on February 16.

The 58-year-old was a senior director at credit scoring firm Fico.

His employer told the BBC on Monday that local police had identified his body.

Mr Scott was last seen at the JW Marriott hotel in Nairobi. Image: Google Street View

A Fico spokeswoman said staff were “devastated” by the news.

She added: “Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends.

“We ask that the media respect their privacy.”

Fife businessman found success in London

Mr Scott, who undertook an engineering apprenticeship with GEC Marconi, forged a career in product development and management in London and the South East.

The JW Marriott hotel is in Nairobi’s Westlands district, an affluent business area.

Police launched a search after his disappearance and were reportedly assisted by Interpol.

The Courier has approached Fico and the Foreign Office for comment.

More from News

Homebase in Dunfermline.
Dunfermline Homebase gets ready to shut for good
Adamson Hospital in Cupar.
Cupar hospital's minor injuries unit faces axe meaning 10-mile journey for patients
Service yard at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy
Man gets criminal record for stealing broken TV from skip at Fife's Victoria Hospital
2
New planning permission has been submitted by a Stirling car body shop business. Image: Nan Tun Nay/Shutterstock/DC Thomson
Stirling Planning Ahead: Car body shop could be next new Borrowmeadow Road business
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Check mate and paedo caught twice
URN: CR0052176 Picket line as Dundee University as staff begin 15 days of strike action ....Pic Paul Reid
Pictures as Dundee University staff strike begins
4
John Hammerton
Taxi driver admits causing Arbroath biker's death in A9 crash
Mary Getty and grandson Allan presenting Arbroath FC player Scott Stewart with an award at a previous game. Image: Allan Getty
Arbroath gran faces months of recovery after breaking hip during 'awful' football rammy
Kevin McGuire.
New underwater searches to take place 30 years after Stirlingshire joiner went missing
Car parking fees set to rise in Stirling.
In full: List of parking charges set to rise in Stirling

Conversation