£300k Dunfermline Skatepark revamp set to begin as image shows how it could look

A target date has been set for the new-look facility, which includes provisions for people of all abilities.

By Stephen Eighteen
Dunfermline Skatepark
The facility should be transformed by the summer. Image: Fife Council

Work is set to begin on revamping Dunfermline Skatepark.

Fife Council has promised a “modern, fit-for-purpose facility” suitable for the city’s growing population.

And it has released an image of how the new-look facility could look.

Bendcrete Skateparks will carry out the £300,000 upgrade on the Dunfermline Public Park attraction, which is getting its first spruce-up in more than 20 years.

The first phase will revamp more than 1,000 sqm on the current footprint of the skatepark, creating a space for skaters of all ages and skill levels.

Its 26 features will include:

  • Bowl
  • Street area with bank ledges, bank hips and grind rail
  • Beginner’s spine with quarterpipe, spine ramp and pump bump
  • Lower quarterpipe
  • Flat bank
New Dunfermline Skatepark
A design of how the revamped Dunfermline Skatepark could look. Image: Fife Council

Dunfermline Regeneration Trust has raised the money for phase one of the project.

Financial contributors include Fife Council (£180k), Sport Scotland (£50k), Fife Environment Trust (£30k), Avondale Environmental (£25k), Garfield Weston (£20k), Carnegie Trust (£10k) and Cooperative Community Fund (£3,600).

New Dunfermline Skatepark a project seven years in the making

Fiona Simpson, trustee at Dunfermline Regeneration Trust, said: “Seven years ago, a group of young skateboarders came to us at the Dunfermline Regeneration Trust, asking for help getting a new skatepark.

“It’s taken a huge amount of work to raise the money required.

“As well as our funders, we’re very grateful to our Fife Council project management team, to Central Dunfermline Community Council for their support and sponsorship, to Active Schools for their support with schools’ engagement and to the Pars Foundation for allowing us to hold a skate jam at East End Park.

“With help from Skateboard Scotland, we identified the park features most desired by users, by carrying out a consultation with 250 respondents.

“This is why we’re confident that the facility will reflect the wishes of skateboarders, BMX bikers, and scooter riders.”

Work will begin in the spring with a view to the new skatepark being ready for use by the summer.

Phase two of the project could introduce a dedicated area for beginners and younger skaters.

This would be subject to additional funding.

