News Best pictures as Red Arrows put on a show above Fife and Perthshire The world-famous jets were an impressive sight. The Red Arrows above Pitlochry. Image: Iain Struthers Photography By Stephen Eighteen February 24 2025, 10:07pm February 24 2025, 10:07pm The Red Arrows have put on a spectacular display in the skies above Tayside and Fife. The world-famous jets made their way over Fife and Perthshire on Monday morning en route to Lossiemouth, on the Moray coast, for practice sessions at Tain Air Weapons Range. The planes left their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire at 9.15am. Just before 10am they reached Colinsburgh before heading past Pitlochry and east of Loch Ericht. Photographer Iain Struthers captured the iconic aircraft flying in formation above Pitlochry. Skywatchers in Highland Perthshire were given a treat. The planes were on their way to the Moray coast It took them less than an hour to travel from Lincolnshire to the skies above Highland Perthshire. They could be seen clearly despite the cloudy conditions. There were nine planes in total. The Union Jack flag is emblazoned on the tail of each aircraft. The red planes were a distinctive sight. The Arrows' appearance was only fleeting. A detailed shot of the jets.
