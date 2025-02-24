Best pictures as Red Arrows put on a show above Fife and Perthshire

The Red Arrows have put on a spectacular display in the skies above Tayside and Fife.

The world-famous jets made their way over Fife and Perthshire on Monday morning en route to Lossiemouth, on the Moray coast, for practice sessions at Tain Air Weapons Range.

The planes left their base at RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire at 9.15am.

Just before 10am they reached Colinsburgh before heading past Pitlochry and east of Loch Ericht.

Photographer Iain Struthers captured the iconic aircraft flying in formation above Pitlochry.