Police and firefighters on scene of Dundee incident as drivers told to avoid area

Police and several firefighters are on the scene of an incident in Dundee city centre.

Police vehicles and four fire appliances are present at West Marketgait.

The road is closed to southbound traffic towards Nethergate.

A Police Scotland statement said: “Police are currently dealing with an incident on West Marketgait, Dundee close to the Overgate Shopping Centre.

“As a result, the road is currently closed to southbound vehicles towards the Nethergate.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman says firefighters are assisting police in a non-fire-related incident.

“We were called at 9.55pm on Monday,” they added.

“We have three appliances and a special appliance there at the moment.”

Our reporters will be working on Tuesday to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.