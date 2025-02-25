Full list of parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full list of parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross

Find out how much it will cost to park at sites across the region from April 2025.

Car parking fees are set to rise in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Andrew Robson

Drivers are set to pay more for parking across several sites in Perth and Kinross from April.

Perth and Kinross Council revealed in its proposed 2025-26 budget that some charges are set to rise.

The fees will help generate hundreds of thousands of pounds of extra income for the local authority.

Several other costs for residents – such as garden waste permits – are also set to rise.

The details have been set out in budget papers going before councillors on Wednesday.

It comes as the local authority is set to increase council tax by 10%.

List of car parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross from April 2025

Any fees not listed remain unchanged for the coming year.

Perth

Zone one – inner city centre: 

  • On-street parking £1.80 up from £1.70 (Max 1 hour)
  • Off-street parking £1.60 up from £1.50 (Max 1 hour)

Zone two – city centre:

  • On-street parking £1.80 up from £1.70 (Max 4 hours)
  • Off-street parking £1.60 up from £1.50 (Max 4 hours)

Zone three – outer city centre:

  • 1 hour £1.20 up from £1.10
  • 2 hours £1.80 up from £1.70
  • 3 hours £2.70 up from £2.60
  • 4 hours £3.40 up from £3.30
  • 6 hours £5.20 up from £5
  • Up to 10 hours £7 up from £6.70
  • Weekly ticket (Monday-Saturday) £32 up from £31
  • Monthly permit (Monday-Friday) £59 up from £57
  • Monthly permit (Monday-Saturday) £88 up from £85

Thimblerow Car Park & Canal Street MSCP:

  • 1 hour £1.60 up from £1.50
  • 2 hours £3.10 up from £3
  • 3 hours £4.80 up from £4.60
  • 4 hours £6.20 up from £6
  • 6 hours £9.60 up from £9.20
  • Up to 10 hours £12.80 up from £12.30
  • Weekly ticket (Monday-Saturday) £71 up from £68
  • Monthly permit (Monday-Friday) £95 up from £91
  • Monthly permit (Monday-Saturday) £151 up from £145

South Inch Car Park, Norrie Miller/Riverside Car Park, Victoria Street Car Park, Riverside Turning Head Car Park:

  • 1 hour £1.10 up from £1
  • 2 hours £1.60 up from £1.50
  • 3 hours £2.50 up from £2.40
  • 4 hours £3.10 up from £3
  • 6 hours £4.80 up from £4.60
  • Up to 10 hours £6.20 up from £6
  • Weekly ticket (Monday-Saturday) £32 up from £31
  • Monthly permit (Monday-Friday) £59 up from £57
  • Monthly permit (Monday-Saturday) £88 up from £85
Live Active Leisure – Rodney Pavilion

  • 2 hours £1.10 up from £1
  • 3 hours £4 up from £3.80
  • 4 hours £5.70 up from £5.50

Live Active Leisure – Bell’s Sports Centre

  • 2 hours £1.10 up from £1
  • 5 hours £1.20 up from £1.10
  • 6 hours £5.90 up from £5.70
  • 9 hours £7.60 up from £7.30

Crieff

  • On-street (30 mins) £1.20 up from £1.10
  • On-street (per hour) £1.80 up from £1.70 (1-hour max)
  • James Square (per hour) £1.60 up from £1.50 (1-hour max)

Blairgowrie

Croft Lane, The Croft/Ericht Lane

  • 1 hour £1.40 up from £1.30
  • 2 hours £2.40 up from £2.30

Leslie Street 

  • 1 hour £1.40 up from £1.30
  • 2 hours £2.40 up from £2.30
  • 4 hours £4 up from £3.80
  • 10 hours £5.70 up from £5.50
  • Season ticket (annual) £189 up from £182

Pitlochry

Atholl Road, Ferry Road and Rie-Achan Road

  • 1 hour £1.40 up from £1.30
  • 2 hours £2.40 up from £2.30
  • 4 hours £4 up from £3.80
  • 10 hours £5.70 up from £5.50
  • Season ticket (annual) £189 up from £182

Dunkeld

  • 1 hour £1.40 up from £1.30
  • 2 hours £2.40 up from £2.30
  • 4 hours £4 up from £3.80
  • 10 hours £5.70 up from £5.50
  • Season ticket (annual) £189 up from 182

Cost of Perth and Kinross school meals set to rise

Meanwhile, a series of other charges for council services are also set to go up again in 2025/26.

This includes the cost of the garden waste collection permit which will cost £45, up from £40.

Electrical vehicle charging will also rise to 47p/kWh from 45p/kWh for 7kW and 22-25kW AC charging and 55p/kWh up from 50p/kWh for rapid charging (43kW+).

Meanwhile, school meals are set to rise to £2.30 (up from £2.25) for primary and £2.95 (up from £2.60) for secondary school students.

Full details of all price rises are set out in the budget papers.

