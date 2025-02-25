Full list of parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross

Drivers are set to pay more for parking across several sites in Perth and Kinross from April.

Perth and Kinross Council revealed in its proposed 2025-26 budget that some charges are set to rise.

The fees will help generate hundreds of thousands of pounds of extra income for the local authority.

Several other costs for residents – such as garden waste permits – are also set to rise.

The details have been set out in budget papers going before councillors on Wednesday.

It comes as the local authority is set to increase council tax by 10%.

List of car parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross from April 2025

Any fees not listed remain unchanged for the coming year.

Perth

Zone one – inner city centre:

On-street parking £1.80 up from £1.70 (Max 1 hour)

up from £1.70 (Max 1 hour) Off-street parking £1.60 up from £1.50 (Max 1 hour)

Zone two – city centre:

On-street parking £1.80 up from £1.70 (Max 4 hours)

up from £1.70 (Max 4 hours) Off-street parking £1.60 up from £1.50 (Max 4 hours)

Zone three – outer city centre:

1 hour £1.20 up from £1.10

up from £1.10 2 hours £1.80 up from £1.70

up from £1.70 3 hours £2.70 up from £2.60

up from £2.60 4 hours £3.40 up from £3.30

up from £3.30 6 hours £5.20 up from £5

up from £5 Up to 10 hours £7 up from £6.70

up from £6.70 Weekly ticket (Monday-Saturday) £32 up from £31

up from £31 Monthly permit (Monday-Friday) £59 up from £57

up from £57 Monthly permit (Monday-Saturday) £88 up from £85

Thimblerow Car Park & Canal Street MSCP:

1 hour £1.60 up from £1.50

up from £1.50 2 hours £3.10 up from £3

up from £3 3 hours £4.80 up from £4.60

up from £4.60 4 hours £6.20 up from £6

up from £6 6 hours £9.60 up from £9.20

up from £9.20 Up to 10 hours £12.80 up from £12.30

up from £12.30 Weekly ticket (Monday-Saturday) £71 up from £68

up from £68 Monthly permit (Monday-Friday) £95 up from £91

up from £91 Monthly permit (Monday-Saturday) £151 up from £145

South Inch Car Park, Norrie Miller/Riverside Car Park, Victoria Street Car Park, Riverside Turning Head Car Park:

1 hour £1.10 up from £1

up from £1 2 hours £1.60 up from £1.50

up from £1.50 3 hours £2.50 up from £2.40

up from £2.40 4 hours £3.10 up from £3

up from £3 6 hours £4.80 up from £4.60

up from £4.60 Up to 10 hours £6.20 up from £6

up from £6 Weekly ticket (Monday-Saturday) £32 up from £31

up from £31 Monthly permit (Monday-Friday) £59 up from £57

up from £57 Monthly permit (Monday-Saturday) £88 up from £85

Live Active Leisure – Rodney Pavilion

2 hours £1.10 up from £1

up from £1 3 hours £4 up from £3.80

up from £3.80 4 hours £5.70 up from £5.50

Live Active Leisure – Bell’s Sports Centre

2 hours £1.10 up from £1

up from £1 5 hours £1.20 up from £1.10

up from £1.10 6 hours £5.90 up from £5.70

up from £5.70 9 hours £7.60 up from £7.30

Crieff

On-street (30 mins) £1.20 up from £1.10

up from £1.10 On-street (per hour) £1.80 up from £1.70 (1-hour max)

up from £1.70 (1-hour max) James Square (per hour) £1.60 up from £1.50 (1-hour max)

Blairgowrie

Croft Lane, The Croft/Ericht Lane

1 hour £1.40 up from £1.30

up from £1.30 2 hours £2.40 up from £2.30

Leslie Street

1 hour £1.40 up from £1.30

up from £1.30 2 hours £2.40 up from £2.30

up from £2.30 4 hours £4 up from £3.80

up from £3.80 10 hours £5.70 up from £5.50

up from £5.50 Season ticket (annual) £189 up from £182

Pitlochry

Atholl Road, Ferry Road and Rie-Achan Road

1 hour £1.40 up from £1.30

up from £1.30 2 hours £2.40 up from £2.30

up from £2.30 4 hours £4 up from £3.80

up from £3.80 10 hours £5.70 up from £5.50

up from £5.50 Season ticket (annual) £189 up from £182

Dunkeld

1 hour £1.40 up from £1.30

up from £1.30 2 hours £2.40 up from £2.30

up from £2.30 4 hours £4 up from £3.80

up from £3.80 10 hours £5.70 up from £5.50

up from £5.50 Season ticket (annual) £189 up from 182

Cost of Perth and Kinross school meals set to rise

Meanwhile, a series of other charges for council services are also set to go up again in 2025/26.

This includes the cost of the garden waste collection permit which will cost £45, up from £40.

Electrical vehicle charging will also rise to 47p/kWh from 45p/kWh for 7kW and 22-25kW AC charging and 55p/kWh up from 50p/kWh for rapid charging (43kW+).

Meanwhile, school meals are set to rise to £2.30 (up from £2.25) for primary and £2.95 (up from £2.60) for secondary school students.

Full details of all price rises are set out in the budget papers.