Shock at ‘murder’ of Dunfermline businessman after body found in Kenya

Locals have expressed their shock after a Dunfermline businessman was reportedly found murdered in Kenya.

Campbell Scott, 58, was found dead days after he had been reported missing from his hotel in Nairobi.

Reports in several international media titles suggest his body was found in a sack and that police are treating it as murder.

It is claimed two arrests have been made.

The Courier has approached police in Kenya to verify this.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland show Good Morning Scotland, the BBC’s deputy Africa editor Anne Soy told how the alleged murder had shocked the community.

‘Unusual’ death of Dunfermline businessman in Kenya

She said: “It is unusual especially because the victim is a foreigner who had just arrived in the country.

“He was going to meet other businessmen for what looks like legitimate business.

“That has really surprised people.

“There are really no theories as to what could have happened.

“The employer has asked people not to speculate about any issues around his death.”

Mr Scott, who was working for credit scoring firm Fico, was a former Woodmill High School pupil.

He also studied at Kirkcaldy Technical, now Fife College.

It is understood he had been based in London for several years.

A spokesperson for Fico told The Courier: “Fico can confirm that Nairobi police have identified the body of Campbell Scott, a Fico employee.

“Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi.

“We are not sharing further details, as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends. We ask that the media respect their privacy.”