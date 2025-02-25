Shock at ‘murder’ of Dunfermline businessman after body found in Kenya

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Shock at ‘murder’ of Dunfermline businessman after body found in Kenya

Campbell Scott was last seen by colleagues at a conference before his body was reportedly found in a sack.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Campbell Scott, 58, from Dunfermline, was allegedly murdered in Kenya. Image: LinkedIn

Locals have expressed their shock after a Dunfermline businessman was reportedly found murdered in Kenya.

Campbell Scott, 58, was found dead days after he had been reported missing from his hotel in Nairobi.

Reports in several international media titles suggest his body was found in a sack and that police are treating it as murder.

It is claimed two arrests have been made.

The Courier has approached police in Kenya to verify this.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland show Good Morning Scotland, the BBC’s deputy Africa editor Anne Soy told how the alleged murder had shocked the community.

‘Unusual’ death of Dunfermline businessman in Kenya

She said: “It is unusual especially because the victim is a foreigner who had just arrived in the country.

“He was going to meet other businessmen for what looks like legitimate business.

“That has really surprised people.

“There are really no theories as to what could have happened.

“The employer has asked people not to speculate about any issues around his death.”

Mr Scott, who was working for credit scoring firm Fico, was a former Woodmill High School pupil.

He also studied at Kirkcaldy Technical, now Fife College.

It is understood he had been based in London for several years.

JW Marriot hotel, Nairobi, where Mr Campbell was last seen. Image: Google Street View

A spokesperson for Fico told The Courier: “Fico can confirm that Nairobi police have identified the body of Campbell Scott, a Fico employee.

“Campbell went missing last Sunday while on a business trip to Nairobi.

“We are not sharing further details, as the investigation is in the hands of the police.

“We are devastated by this tragic news. Campbell was a leader in our international Scores business.

“He joined Fico in 2014 and was instrumental in introducing Scores to new markets and growing our business with existing partnerships.

“We mourn his passing and will miss his humour and kindness.

“Our thoughts are with Campbell’s family and friends. We ask that the media respect their privacy.”

More from News

Four of Scottish Citylink's buses.
New bus booking service connects Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling with England
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader salary to rise to more than £50,000
An artist's impression of a sports pitch at the new South Stirling Gateway school. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council
New Bannockburn primary school one step closer
Taza, City Quay
Drugged-up diner had cleaver in Dundee restaurant
Police on West Marketgait on Monday evening. Image: Supplied
Driver arrested after lorry hits pedestrian on busy Dundee road
Red Squirrel.
Fears of squirrelpox outbreak in Bridge of Allan
Beacon Centre
Burntisland swimming pool and gym to shut for a week for upgrades
Dundee Sheriff Court
Justice for child sex abuse survivor 15 years after Fife attacker turned family against…
The broken-down bus at Bridgend, Perth. Image: Lucy Scarlett/DC Thomson
Delays on road into Perth due to broken-down bus
Helen Brunt
Killer Staffy owner must pay compensation after fatal dog attack in Perthshire