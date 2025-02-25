Fears of squirrelpox outbreak in Bridge of Allan

Wildlife chiefs are warning of a possible outbreak of squirrelpox in Bridge of Allan.

Locals are being urged to be on the lookout for dead or sick-looking red squirrels after two suspected cases of the disease near Mine Woods.

Residents are also being asked to help prevent the spread of the illness by removing wildlife feeders.

The virus is carried by grey squirrels but does not harm them.

However, it can be fatal to red squirrels.

Symptoms include ulcers, scabs, and weeping lesions on the face, paws, and genitalia, all of which can prevent red squirrels from eating, drinking or moving.

Gail Turney, programme manager at Saving Scotland’s Red Squirrels, a partnership project of the Scottish Wildlife Trust, said: “We are concerned regarding this latest news and are extremely grateful to those members of the public who have brought it to our attention.

“We don’t know for certain what these squirrels may be suffering from as red squirrels can be affected by a number of illnesses, especially during the winter, but as a precaution, we are now asking all those living in Bridge of Allan to take immediate action and protect the local red population by taking in all wildlife feeders for the next month to help prevent any possible spread of disease.

“We are also asking the local community to keep a close eye out for, and take photos of, any sick or dead red squirrels in the area and email these over to us at squirrels@scottishwildlifetrust.org.uk.”