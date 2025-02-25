Burntisland swimming pool and gym to shut for a week for upgrades

The swimming pool in Burntisland is to shut for a week for upgrades.

£1 million of work is being carried out at Beacon Leisure Centre.

The work will help reduce carbon emissions and improve energy efficiency at the centre, according to operator Fife Sports and Leisure Trust.

As a result, the pool will be out of use between Wednesday February 26 and Wednesday March 5 inclusive.

The gym and health suite will also be shut during this time, while all aqua-based programmes will be unavailable.

Some classes at Beacon Leisure Centre to continue during pool closure

Studio classes, group fitness, health classes, junior dance courses, and outdoor pitches will continue to operate as scheduled.

Access to the centre will be via a side fire door and a temporary check-in desk will be set up.

A spokesperson said: “Fife Sports and Leisure Trust is dedicated to reducing its environmental impact and enhancing energy efficiency across its facilities.

“These upgrades at Beacon Leisure Centre mark a significant step forward in cutting carbon emissions, reducing energy consumption, and improving the overall experience for customers.

“The trust appreciates the patience and support of customers during this time and will provide further updates as work progresses.”