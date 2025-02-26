Dundee survivor Linda McDonald is optimistic changes can be made to ‘outdated’ parole system

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh is optimistic that changes can be made to the “outdated” parole system after attending Holyrood.

Linda McDonald met with victims minister Siobhian Brown to try to get the law in Scotland changed to give more rights to the victims of serious crime.

The grandmother was left for dead by McIntosh in a brutal assault but now must deal with the fear of his ongoing parole considerations every two years.

Linda is backing The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which is demanding parole reforms in Scotland.

We believe changes should be included in the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill which is currently going through parliament but does not include parole.

‘Victims have done nothing wrong’

Linda has long criticised the parole system in Scotland, believing it leaves re-traumatises victims.

She filed an official complaint last year when McIntosh’s parole hearing was deferred at the eleventh hour – after she had already travelled through to Perth to attend.

However, she has cautiously welcomed Ms Brown’s plans to introduce a new dedicated victims team to increase communication.

“The meeting made me feel optimistic for the future,” said Linda.

“The parole board system and laws are considerably outdated.

“Victims’ human rights should not be affected by prisoner’s rights.

“Victims have done nothing wrong and deserve to have a stronger voice.”

Last week, Linda slated the early release of hundreds of prisoners by the Scottish Government to combat overcrowding.

“For a long time now I have campaigned against the system which, to me, continues to seem to be all about the rights of the perpetrators of crime,” she said.

“I will continue to fight for the victims of crime who, like me, deserve to be listened to and have out voices heard.”

More survivors raise concerns with ministers

Linda is the latest survivor to meet with members of the Scottish Government to raise concerns about the current parole system.

Earlier this month, campaigners Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson raised fears with First Minister John Swinney and Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

Hannah, from Fife, is a survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig while Ellie’s attacker was denied parole on Valentine’s Day following a case deferral.

Following her meeting with Linda, Ms Brown recognised the importance of support for victims in the process.

She told The Courier: “I was pleased to hear from Linda on where improvements can be made to the current justice system, including specifically, around information sharing, changes to the Victim Notification Scheme and how the parole system interacts with victims, and where this may be improved.

“I commend Linda on her bravery to be able to talk about her traumatic experience with me.

“I recognise how daunting it is for victims to be in contact with the criminal justice system and it is important that they are effectively supported at every stage of the process.”