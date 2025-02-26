Dundee survivor Linda McDonald is optimistic changes can be made to ‘outdated’ parole system

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee survivor Linda McDonald is optimistic changes can be made to ‘outdated’ parole system

The Courier believes changes should be made to the upcoming Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill.

Matt McDonald on Robbie McIntosh parole
Linda McDonald. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
By Lindsey Hamilton

The survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh is optimistic that changes can be made to the “outdated” parole system after attending Holyrood.

Linda McDonald met with victims minister Siobhian Brown to try to get the law in Scotland changed to give more rights to the victims of serious crime.

The grandmother was left for dead by McIntosh in a brutal assault but now must deal with the fear of his ongoing parole considerations every two years.

Victims minister Siobhian Brown

Linda is backing The Courier’s A Voice for Victims campaign which is demanding parole reforms in Scotland.

We believe changes should be included in the Victims, Witnesses, and Justice Reform (Scotland) bill which is currently going through parliament but does not include parole.

‘Victims have done nothing wrong’

Linda has long criticised the parole system in Scotland, believing it leaves re-traumatises victims.

She filed an official complaint last year when McIntosh’s parole hearing was deferred at the eleventh hour – after she had already travelled through to Perth to attend.

However, she has cautiously welcomed Ms Brown’s plans to introduce a new dedicated victims team to increase communication.

Linda mcdonald will attend Robbie McIntosh parole hearing
Linda McDonald, survivor of Dundee murderer Robbie McIntosh. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

“The meeting made me feel optimistic for the future,” said Linda.

“The parole board system and laws are considerably outdated.

“Victims’ human rights should not be affected by prisoner’s rights.

“Victims have done nothing wrong and deserve to have a stronger voice.”

Last week, Linda slated the early release of hundreds of prisoners by the Scottish Government to combat overcrowding.

“For a long time now I have campaigned against the system which, to me, continues to seem to be all about the rights of the perpetrators of crime,” she said.

“I will continue to fight for the victims of crime who, like me, deserve to be listened to and have out voices heard.”

More survivors raise concerns with ministers

Linda is the latest survivor to meet with members of the Scottish Government to raise concerns about the current parole system.

Earlier this month, campaigners Hannah McLaughlan and Ellie Wilson raised fears with First Minister John Swinney and Justice Secretary Angela Constance.

Hannah, from Fife, is a survivor of Angus rapist Logan Doig while Ellie’s attacker was denied parole on Valentine’s Day following a case deferral.

Survivors Ellie Wilson and Hannah McLaughan from Fife. Image: Hannah McLaughlan

Following her meeting with Linda, Ms Brown recognised the importance  of support for victims in the process.

She told The Courier: “I was pleased to hear from Linda on where improvements can be made to the current justice system, including specifically, around information sharing, changes to the Victim Notification Scheme and how the parole system interacts with victims, and where this may be improved.

“I commend Linda on her bravery to be able to talk about her traumatic experience with me.

“I recognise how daunting it is for victims to be in contact with the criminal justice system and it is important that they are effectively supported at every stage of the process.”

Conversation