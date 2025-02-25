Driver arrested after lorry hits pedestrian on busy Dundee road

The driver of a lorry has been arrested after a crash involving a pedestrian in Dundee city centre.

Emergency services were called to West Marketgait, near the Overgate, at around 10pm on Monday.

The road was closed and firefighters spent nearly an hour at the scene.

The pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, was taken to hospital.

Police say his injuries are non-life-threatening.

The 48-year-old male driver of the lorry was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.

Police probe continues after lorry hit pedestrian on West Marketgait

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called at 9.55pm on Monday to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry on West Marketgait in Dundee.

“Emergency services attended and the pedestrian, a 42-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“The lorry driver, a 48-year-old man, was arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and inquiries are ongoing.”