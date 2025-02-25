Montrose Academy told to make improvements as inspectors brand school ‘weak’ in two areas

Montrose Academy has been told to make improvements after inspectors branded the school “weak” in two areas.

Education Scotland has published its findings after a visit to the Angus secondary school in November.

A report into the visit – released on Tuesday – revealed that inspectors rated the quality of learning, teaching and assessment as “weak”.

Additionally, efforts to raise attainment and increase achievement were also branded “weak”.

Officials grade schools on key areas using a six-point scale ranging from “excellent” to “unsatisfactory”, where “weak” is the second lowest grade.

‘Significant’ staffing challenges at Montrose Academy

According to the report, the school has had “significant” staffing challenges in both permanent and temporary roles across a few subject areas.

Inspectors said pupils should experience more engaging, motivating and active learning after finding pupils’ learning experiences were “too passive” in the majority of lessons.

Education Scotland said teachers need to take better account of individual needs when planning and delivering activities.

Staff were told they must ensure more effective approaches to identifying pupils at risk of underachievement at the school – with a particular focus on numeracy.

It comes as attainment in National 5 and Higher English is below the national average – while attainment in maths is “much lower”.

Despite this, inspectors outlined some strengths at Montrose Academy.

They found that young people with complex and severe needs were benefiting from high-quality personalised support.

Staff and local partners were also praised for promoting a strong community identity by offering a range of wider achievement activities.

The Education Scotland report said: “As a result of our inspection findings we think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements.

“We will liaise with Angus Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within one year of the publication of this letter.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Angus Council notes the report’s strengths and areas for improvement.

“Central officers continue to support school leaders with the school improvement agenda.

“Further actions were planned following the inspection visit in response to the recommendations in the report.

“Parents have been invited to a meeting by the head teacher to discuss plans for improvement and the progress that the school has started to make.”