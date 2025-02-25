Montrose Academy told to make improvements as inspectors brand school ‘weak’ in two areas

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Montrose Academy told to make improvements as inspectors brand school ‘weak’ in two areas

Education Scotland says the school has faced "significant staffing challenges".

By Andrew Robson
Montrose Academy has been branded "weak" in two areas by inspectors
National 5 and Higher Mathematics is "much lower" than the national average at the school. Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Montrose Academy has been told to make improvements after inspectors branded the school “weak” in two areas.

Education Scotland has published its findings after a visit to the Angus secondary school in November.

A report into the visit – released on Tuesday – revealed that inspectors rated the quality of learning, teaching and assessment as “weak”.

Additionally, efforts to raise attainment and increase achievement were also branded “weak”.

Officials grade schools on key areas using a six-point scale ranging from “excellent” to “unsatisfactory”, where “weak” is the second lowest grade.

‘Significant’ staffing challenges at Montrose Academy

According to the report, the school has had “significant” staffing challenges in both permanent and temporary roles across a few subject areas.

Inspectors said pupils should experience more engaging, motivating and active learning after finding pupils’ learning experiences were “too passive” in the majority of lessons.

Education Scotland said teachers need to take better account of individual needs when planning and delivering activities.

Staff were told they must ensure more effective approaches to identifying pupils at risk of underachievement at the school – with a particular focus on numeracy.

It comes as attainment in National 5 and Higher English is below the national average – while attainment in maths is “much lower”.

Montrose Academy was visited by Education Scotland in November.
Montrose Academy was visited by Education Scotland in November. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Despite this, inspectors outlined some strengths at Montrose Academy.

They found that young people with complex and severe needs were benefiting from high-quality personalised support.

Staff and local partners were also praised for promoting a strong community identity by offering a range of wider achievement activities.

The Education Scotland report said: “As a result of our inspection findings we think that the school needs additional support and more time to make necessary improvements.

“We will liaise with Angus Council regarding the school’s capacity to improve.

“We will return to carry out a further inspection of the school within one year of the publication of this letter.”

An Angus Council spokesperson said: “Angus Council notes the report’s strengths and areas for improvement.

“Central officers continue to support school leaders with the school improvement agenda.

“Further actions were planned following the inspection visit in response to the recommendations in the report.

“Parents have been invited to a meeting by the head teacher to discuss plans for improvement and the progress that the school has started to make.”

