New bus booking service connects Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling with England

A new bus booking service is connecting cities including Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling with destinations in England and Wales.

English-based coach operator National Express has agreed a partnership with Scottish Citylink, allowing passengers to book journeys between Scotland and the rest of Great Britain online.

Previously, journeys using the two firms had to be booked separately.

National Express says the new deal allows passengers to book journeys between “hundreds of destinations” using one booking system.

New bus booking service offers ‘seamless approach’

Scottish Citylink will continue running services north of the border, and the number of services is not changing.

Simone Walsh, Scottish Citylink managing director, said: “This is great news for our customers who now have another booking option when planning their journeys and buying tickets.

“Partnering with National Express delivers a more seamless approach, and even more people can benefit from our affordable, high-quality services.”