Heartbroken Stirlingshire widow’s warning as St Johnstone fan husband dies just days after MND diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Heartbroken Stirlingshire widow’s warning as St Johnstone fan husband dies just days after MND diagnosis

Claire Clark fears husband John's condition may have gone undiagnosed for up to two years.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Stirling man's MND death
John and Claire Clark from Doune. Image: Claire Clark

A heartbroken Stirlingshire widow is warning people to be aware of the signs of the disease that caused her husband’s death less than a fortnight after he was diagnosed.

John Clark, 41, from Doune, died on January 27 in Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

It happened just 12 days after doctors had diagnosed him with motor neurone disease (MND) – a condition that affects the brain and nerves.

His widow Claire, 43, says the death of her husband – a lifelong St Johnstone fan – came as a total shock.

Death of St Johnstone fan ‘a complete shock’ after MND diagnosis

After leaving the hospital at 8am to go home for a shower, she received a call to say John had died in his sleep.

Claire said: “It was a bolt out of the blue – a complete shock.

“I had been speaking to John before I went home and was planning to head back shortly but he passed away about an hour after I got home.

“I knew he wasn’t going to get better but I thought he was coming home. I was getting things ready for him.

“We honestly believed he would get home and I would manage long-term care for him – we never expected him to die so soon.”

Stirling man's MND death
Claire wants to warn others to look out for signs of MND. Image: Claire Clark

Claire now wants to warn others of the potential signs of MND, saying that in John’s case, his symptoms did not follow the “expected pattern”.

Claire says John, a factory worker, started complaining of sore legs about two years ago and went to the doctor.

“Initially they thought he had a virus and then they thought it was functional neurological disorder (FND),” she said.

“Although he did have some of the symptoms of MND, they weren’t consistent and didn’t follow the expected pattern.

Stirling man's MND death
John had been suffering intermittent symptoms for about two years. Image: Claire Clark

“He would complain of sore legs but it was intermittent so doctors didn’t think initially it was MND.

“However, John’s gran had MND and I think that sometimes he knew himself what it was.”

Last July, John had just returned from a holiday in Turkey when he started being sick.

Claire said: “He was saying they (his legs) felt heavy.

“He felt numb from his knee to his waist.

“The doctor said it could just be muscular – then the sickness returned.”

‘I want people to be aware of what happened to John’

In September, John went to see a neurologist who mentioned FND, which is not usually life-threatening.

However, by the end of December, his condition had deteriorated and the couple called a doctor – who phoned an ambulance.

Medics then began looking again at the possibility he had MND before he was diagnosed and he never left hospital.

Claire added: “I would really like other people to be aware of what happened to John so they can take action more quickly if they are worried.”

More from News

Car parking fees set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Full list of parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Alan Porterfield and John Bayne.
Bayne's 'superfan' from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store
William Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Fife shepherd banned from road after head-on crash in rural Perthshire
Solar powered meters in Angus off-street car parks are to be removed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
End of the road for car parking charges fiasco which could cost Angus Council…
Four of Scottish Citylink's buses.
New bus booking service connects Dundee, Perth, Dunfermline and Stirling with England
Dundee City Council leader Mark Flynn in Dundee
Dundee City Council leader salary to rise to more than £50,000
18
An artist's impression of a sports pitch at the new South Stirling Gateway school. Image: Ryder Architecture on behalf of Stirling Council
New Bannockburn primary school one step closer
Taza, City Quay
Drugged-up diner had cleaver in Dundee restaurant
Fife man Campbell Scott, who was found dead in Kenya.
Shock at 'murder' of Dunfermline businessman after body found in Kenya
Police on West Marketgait on Monday evening. Image: Supplied
Driver arrested after lorry hits pedestrian on busy Dundee road

Conversation