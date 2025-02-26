Is closure of the Cupar minor injuries unit a done deal?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Is closure of the Cupar minor injuries unit a done deal?

Locals have been urged to make their voices heard on plans to close the unit at Adamson Hospital and move services 10 miles to St Andrews.

By Claire Warrender
Adamson Hospital in Cupar could lose its minor injuries unit
Adamson Hospital in Cupar could lose its minor injuries unit and x-ray machine.

Is the closure of the Cupar minor injuries unit already decided or will public opinion count?

That has been a burning question since Fife Health and Social Care Partnership (FHSCP) announced plans to move services to St Andrews, 10 miles away.

Bosses say continuing with the MIU and x-ray service at Adamson Hospital is unsustainable given staff shortages.

Adamson Hospital in Cupar.
Adamson Hospital in Cupar. Image: NHS Fife

And merging with St Andrews ensures a better use of resources.

They have launched an online consultation and are inviting public comments.

But many people fear the outcome is a done deal, given an options appraisal has already been carried out.

However, Cupar councillor John Caffrey insists people can influence decisions.

He was inundated with emails from “horrified” locals within hours of Monday’s announcement.

Several mention the impact of the move, particularly if 1,500 homes at Cupar North are approved.

And Mr Caffrey is now urging those who oppose it to make their voices heard.

People power can make a difference

He said: “I’ve seen comments on Facebook saying it’s a done deal and it’s already decided.

“The feedback I’m getting is people are absolutely horrified by the thought.

Cupar councillor John Caffrey has urged people to respond to plans to cut the minor injuries unit
Cupar councillor John Caffrey has urged people to take part in the minor injuries unit consultation.

“My message loud and clear would be fill out the consultation.

“That’s the priority because that’s what the partnership is going to read.

“By all means contact me by email as well. I’m happy to build up a picture of what people are saying.”

The Liberal Democrat councillor cited several examples where people power made a difference.

A parent campaign in 2012 saved Cupar’s Eden Park Respite Centre for children from closure, until covid hit in 2020.

And campaigns to retain both Stratheden Hospital and Adamson Hospital also succeeded.

Why is Cupar minor injuries unit closure proposed?

The Cupar minor injuries unit treats ailments such as burns, cuts and sprains.

It is open on weekdays only from 8am to 6pm.

The FHSCP looked at three options during its appraisal, including maintaining the status quo.

However, it concluded continuing with the current model risks the sustainability of services.

Coverage for specialist staff is not readily available in the event of sickness.

And the x-ray machine needs replaced.

Managers say their recommendation to move services to St Andrews was guided by medical research and expert clinical opinion.

And a final decision will be made after public engagement.

Conversation