Home News

End of the road for car parking charges fiasco which could cost Angus Council thousands

Meters are to be permanently removed from 33 car parks across Angus, six years after the controversial £350,000 scheme was introduced.

By Graham Brown
Solar powered meters in Angus off-street car parks are to be removed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Solar powered meters in Angus off-street car parks are to be removed. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson

Angus parking meters are finally being scrapped in an end to the costly decision to bring back off-street charging.

A move to remove the meters installed at 33 car parks across the area is part of Thursday’s SNP administration budget.

The step adds another £50,000-plus to the already substantial costs the failed scheme racked up.

It generated a fraction of the projected £700,000-a-year income.

Solar-powered meters have remained covered since March 26 2020, as the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

One campaigner who led protests against the scheme said it had been a disaster from the outset.

Kirriemuir businessman Barrie Ewart said: “I’m delighted to hear they are finally making the full U-turn.

Angus car parking charges petition delivered to council chiefs.
Barrie Ewart (left) delivered a parking charges petition to Angus Council following the introduction of the controversial scheme. Image: Paul Reid

“I think it demonstrates that the right way forward for the small towns of Angus is not to have charges.

“There wasn’t proper consultation, the way they did it wasn’t particularly clever.”

Car parking scheme hit trouble from the start

After a gap of more than 20 years, off-street parking charges returned to Angus in November 2018.

The scheme cost £354,000 to introduce.

But car parks emptied virtually overnight as drivers found somewhere else to park for free.

What direction might Angus car parking take now?

Motorists can park for free in on-street bays for up to an hour.

Although off-street car parks remain free, tickets can still be issued for offences such as occupying blue badge spaces illegally and parking outwith marked bays.

You also cannot park for longer than 72 hours.

Council leader Bill Duff said: “The view of the public was clear, they did not want to pay car parking charges.

“Many of our car parks are in quite a poor state of repair.

“We estimate it will cost around £2.5 million to resurface them.

“That money will now have to be found from elsewhere in the council’s budget.”

Conversation