Free parking near Kirkcaldy leisure centre considered as part of town centre shake-up

Fife Council is looking into providing free parking near Kirkcaldy leisure centre as part of a shake-up of restrictions in the town.

The Esplanade swimming pool and gym is one of just two Fife centres without its own car park for all users.

Free parking is only available for disabled users.

And councillors agree providing more free spaces would help promote fitness

Council officers will now consider options for how the idea can be implemented.

The issue was raised as Kirkcaldy area committee rubber-stamped proposals to change “outdated” restrictions across the town centre.

These include scrapping a disused taxi rank in Hunter Street, where fines were issued to several drivers a year ago.

Increasing the parking time near Kirkcaldy leisure centre from two hours to three was also waived through.

However, SNP councillor Blair Allan asked colleagues to go a step further.

Request for free Kirkcaldy leisure centre parking

He said: “Although extending it to three hours is in itself a good thing, I think we need to better support fitness and wellbeing for our citizens.

“I recognise just making the pay and display area free would bring challenges for turnover.

“But I request we ask for an appraisal of options to make parking free for leisure centre users.”

The Kirkcaldy Central councillor received unanimous backing from committee members.

Other changes to Kirkcaldy parking restrictions

Meanwhile, other Fife Council parking changes were also agreed for Kirkcaldy.

It is hoped the changes will stimulate the economy by allowing people to use the town centre for longer.

They include changing the Hunter Street taxi rank into a pay and display parking area.

It has been virtually abandoned since Tesco closed in 2015.

The change will bring the area in line with the other side of the street.

Other changes include: