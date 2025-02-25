Free parking near Kirkcaldy leisure centre considered as part of town centre shake-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Free parking near Kirkcaldy leisure centre considered as part of town centre shake-up

Councillors have asked Fife Council officers to look into how centre users can park free of charge.

By Claire Warrender
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Fife Council is looking into providing free parking near Kirkcaldy leisure centre as part of a shake-up of restrictions in the town.

The Esplanade swimming pool and gym is one of just two Fife centres without its own car park for all users.

Free parking is only available for disabled users.

The taxi rank in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy, is being scrapped
The taxi rank in Hunter Street, Kirkcaldy, is also being scrapped as part of a town centre parking shake-up. Image: DC Thomson

And councillors agree providing more free spaces would help promote fitness

Council officers will now consider options for how the idea can be implemented.

The issue was raised as Kirkcaldy area committee rubber-stamped proposals to change “outdated” restrictions across the town centre.

These include scrapping a disused taxi rank in Hunter Street, where fines were issued to several drivers a year ago.

Increasing the parking time near Kirkcaldy leisure centre from two hours to three was also waived through.

However, SNP councillor Blair Allan asked colleagues to go a step further.

Request for free Kirkcaldy leisure centre parking

He said: “Although extending it to three hours is in itself a good thing, I think we need to better support fitness and wellbeing for our citizens.

“I recognise just making the pay and display area free would bring challenges for turnover.

“But I request we ask for an appraisal of options to make parking free for leisure centre users.”

The Kirkcaldy Central councillor received unanimous backing from committee members.

Other changes to Kirkcaldy parking restrictions

Meanwhile, other Fife Council parking changes were also agreed for Kirkcaldy.

It is hoped the changes will stimulate the economy by allowing people to use the town centre for longer.

They include changing the Hunter Street taxi rank into a pay and display parking area.

It has been virtually abandoned since Tesco closed in 2015.

The Kirkcaldy taxi rank is now disused and will be used for parking under changes agreed by councillors
The Kirkcaldy taxi rank is no longer used. Image: Google.

The change will bring the area in line with the other side of the street.

Other changes include:

  • Introducing two-hour parking between Deas Wharf and the Harbour Bar
  • And halving the length of the loading bay outside The Exchequer to allow 30-minute parking

More from News

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opening details revealed after leak fixed
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Multiple Stirling Council budget cut proposals scrapped ahead of final decision
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Tuesday court round-up — Guesthouse scam guilt and violent attacks
Montrose Academy has been branded "weak" in two areas by inspectors
Montrose Academy told to make improvements as inspectors brand school 'weak' in two areas
SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar.
SRUC confirms closure of Fife animal care college courses amid 'significant financial challenges'
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee University handed £15 million emergency loan
2
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Fife and Tayside MPs spend night in bomb shelter during visit to war-torn Ukraine
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Name of new £100m Dundee 'super-school' revealed
4
Car parking fees set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Full list of parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Alan Porterfield and John Bayne.
Bayne's 'superfan' from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store

Conversation