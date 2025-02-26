Stirling Pizza Hut unit set to be sold at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling Pizza Hut unit set to be sold at auction

The former pub is listed with an opening bid of £127,000.

By Andrew Robson
The Pizza Hut takeaway on Cowane Street in Stirling
The takeaway on Cowane Street. Image: Google Street View

A Stirling Pizza Hut takeaway unit is set to be sold at auction this week.

The ground-floor property on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street will go under the hammer on Thursday.

The opening bid for the unit will be £127,000.

It was previously on the market for £155,000.

The site is currently leased to Fife-based company Glenshire Brands, which runs the Pizza Hut franchise.

The company has not confirmed if it plans to stay on at the site, but it previously teased a “significant investment” in Stirling – and the takeaway remains open as normal.

The takeaway sits on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street.
The takeaway sits on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street. Image: Google Street View
Inside the takeaway.
Inside the takeaway. Image: Future Porperty Auctions
The Pizza Hut kitchen.
The Pizza Hut kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions

The listing says there is an opportunity for the new owner to agree fresh terms with Glenshire Brands for the lease.

The current lease is £17,000 but could rise to £23,000.

The unit – which was formerly home to the Rob Roy pub – goes to auction with Future Property Auctions.

A video tour of the Pizza Hut takeaway has been shared on the company’s YouTube channel.

It comes as construction work is under way at the Borrowmeadow Road Starbucks drive-thru.

