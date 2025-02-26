News Stirling Pizza Hut unit set to be sold at auction The former pub is listed with an opening bid of £127,000. By Andrew Robson February 26 2025, 8:38am February 26 2025, 8:38am Share Stirling Pizza Hut unit set to be sold at auction Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5189364/stirling-pizza-hut-unit-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment The takeaway on Cowane Street. Image: Google Street View A Stirling Pizza Hut takeaway unit is set to be sold at auction this week. The ground-floor property on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street will go under the hammer on Thursday. The opening bid for the unit will be £127,000. It was previously on the market for £155,000. The site is currently leased to Fife-based company Glenshire Brands, which runs the Pizza Hut franchise. The company has not confirmed if it plans to stay on at the site, but it previously teased a “significant investment” in Stirling – and the takeaway remains open as normal. The takeaway sits on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street. Image: Google Street View Inside the takeaway. Image: Future Porperty Auctions The Pizza Hut kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions The listing says there is an opportunity for the new owner to agree fresh terms with Glenshire Brands for the lease. The current lease is £17,000 but could rise to £23,000. The unit – which was formerly home to the Rob Roy pub – goes to auction with Future Property Auctions. A video tour of the Pizza Hut takeaway has been shared on the company’s YouTube channel. It comes as construction work is under way at the Borrowmeadow Road Starbucks drive-thru. For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook
