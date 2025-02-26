Stirling Pizza Hut unit set to be sold at auction

A Stirling Pizza Hut takeaway unit is set to be sold at auction this week.

The ground-floor property on the corner of Cowane Street and Wallace Street will go under the hammer on Thursday.

The opening bid for the unit will be £127,000.

It was previously on the market for £155,000.

The site is currently leased to Fife-based company Glenshire Brands, which runs the Pizza Hut franchise.

The company has not confirmed if it plans to stay on at the site, but it previously teased a “significant investment” in Stirling – and the takeaway remains open as normal.

The listing says there is an opportunity for the new owner to agree fresh terms with Glenshire Brands for the lease.

The current lease is £17,000 but could rise to £23,000.

The unit – which was formerly home to the Rob Roy pub – goes to auction with Future Property Auctions.

A video tour of the Pizza Hut takeaway has been shared on the company’s YouTube channel.

It comes as construction work is under way at the Borrowmeadow Road Starbucks drive-thru.

