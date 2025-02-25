SRUC confirms closure of Fife animal care college courses amid ‘significant financial challenges’

Scotland’s rural college has confirmed it is closing its animal care unit at Elmwood in Cupar.

It will shut at the end of this academic year, despite a student campaign to save it last year.

SRUC informed staff of the “difficult and deeply concerning” decision on Tuesday afternoon.

It comes amid a downsizing exercise at the Fife campus due to significant financial challenges.

The Elmwood farm, student accommodation and the bulk of the main building have already closed.

SRUC also attempted to sell the college golf course last year but later removed it from the open market.

Despite this, bosses insist they are still committed to Elmwood and the move will not affect any current students.

But anyone wishing to study animal care after the 2024-25 academic year will have to do so at another campus.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has called on the college to reverse its decision.

SRUC Elmwood campus ‘has run at a loss’

SRUC principal and chief executive Wayne Powell said Elmwood is a key part of the college estate.

However, he added: “It is also vital that our teaching is delivered in a way that is financially sustainable.

“The campus has run at a loss, with the structurally-challenged main building previously costing up to £1.2 million a year to run.

“To ensure a financially sustainable model that is fit for purpose, we have begun a consultation with a number of Elmwood staff on a proposal to close the main building on a permanent basis.”

Elmwood House and horticulture facilities will remain open and gamekeeping courses will continue under the proposals.

And Mr Powell added: “The proposals will allow SRUC to maintain its presence in Cupar, and continue to offer options for in-person learning in this region.”

Elmwood animal care unit decision ‘deeply concerning’

Mr Rennie is angry at the announcement, which he says reverses a commitment to retain the unit at Elmwood.

“When the facility was last threatened with closure there was a spontaneous response from students, staff and the community, which showed just how important the course is,” he said.

“I relayed this to the principal at the time and measures were put in place to retain the unit.

“I know that this is difficult and deeply concerning news for the staff and students who are affected.”

Mr Rennie said the financial challenges faced by SRUC follows years of under funding.

He added, however: “SRUC needs to offer a decisive commitment to the future of Elmwood and ensure that it remains a viable centre with an adequate range of courses.”