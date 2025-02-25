SRUC confirms closure of Fife animal care college courses amid ‘significant financial challenges’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

SRUC confirms closure of Fife animal care college courses amid ‘significant financial challenges’

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has called on SRUC to reverse the "deeply concerning" Cupar college campus decision.

By Claire Warrender
SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar.
SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar. Image: SRUC

Scotland’s rural college has confirmed it is closing its animal care unit at Elmwood in Cupar.

It will shut at the end of this academic year, despite a student campaign to save it last year.

SRUC informed staff of the “difficult and deeply concerning” decision on Tuesday afternoon.

MSP Willie Rennie is angry at the decision to cut animal care at Elmwood Campus
MSP Willie Rennie is angry at the cut to the animal care unit at Elmwood College in Cupar.

It comes amid a downsizing exercise at the Fife campus due to significant financial challenges.

The Elmwood farm, student accommodation and the bulk of the main building have already closed.

SRUC also attempted to sell the college golf course last year but later removed it from the open market.

Despite this, bosses insist they are still committed to Elmwood and the move will not affect any current students.

But anyone wishing to study animal care after the 2024-25 academic year will have to do so at another campus.

North East Fife MSP Willie Rennie has called on the college to reverse its decision.

SRUC Elmwood campus ‘has run at a loss’

SRUC principal and chief executive Wayne Powell said Elmwood is a key part of the college estate.

However, he added: “It is also vital that our teaching is delivered in a way that is financially sustainable.

Elmwood College demolition threat
Principal and chief executive of SRUC Wayne Powell

“The campus has run at a loss, with the structurally-challenged main building previously costing up to £1.2 million a year to run.

“To ensure a financially sustainable model that is fit for purpose, we have begun a consultation with a number of Elmwood staff on a proposal to close the main building on a permanent basis.”

Elmwood House and horticulture facilities will remain open and gamekeeping courses will continue under the proposals.

And Mr Powell added: “The proposals will allow SRUC to maintain its presence in Cupar, and continue to offer options for in-person learning in this region.”

Elmwood animal care unit decision ‘deeply concerning’

Mr Rennie is angry at the announcement, which he says reverses a commitment to retain the unit at Elmwood.

“When the facility was last threatened with closure there was a spontaneous response from students, staff and the community, which showed just how important the course is,” he said.

“I relayed this to the principal at the time and measures were put in place to retain the unit.

“I know that this is difficult and deeply concerning news for the staff and students who are affected.”

Mr Rennie said the financial challenges faced by SRUC follows years of under funding.

He added, however: “SRUC needs to offer a decisive commitment to the future of Elmwood and ensure that it remains a viable centre with an adequate range of courses.”

More from News

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opening details revealed after leak fixed
Stirling's music tuition service for schools will not be axed if the draft budget is approved. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
Multiple Stirling Council budget cut proposals scrapped ahead of final decision
Kirkcaldy Leisure Centre has limited parking
Free parking near Kirkcaldy leisure centre considered as part of town centre shake-up
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Guesthouse scam guilt and violent attacks
Montrose Academy has been branded "weak" in two areas by inspectors
Montrose Academy told to make improvements as inspectors brand school 'weak' in two areas
Finance Secretary Shona Robison. Image: PA
Dundee University handed £15 million emergency loan
2
Fife MP Graeme Downie and Tayside MP Stephen Gethins visited Ukraine.
Fife and Tayside MPs spend night in bomb shelter during visit to war-torn Ukraine
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Name of new '?100m Dundee super school announced Picture shows; Drone pictures of the new East End Community Campus . Drumgeith Road . Supplied by Dundee City Council Date; Unknown
Name of new £100m Dundee 'super-school' revealed
4
Car parking fees set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Full list of parking charges set to rise in Perth and Kinross
Alan Porterfield and John Bayne.
Bayne's 'superfan' from Cowdenbeath is first customer at new Perth store

Conversation