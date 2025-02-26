Dundee ScotRail worker reveals obsession with Irn-Bru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dundee ScotRail worker reveals obsession with Irn-Bru

Stephen Reilly's superhero alter-ego Iru-Bru Man has amassed more than 2.7 million likes on TikTok.

By Andrew Robson
Stephen Reilly as superhero alter-ego Irn-Bru Man.
Dundee man Stephen Reilly as superhero alter-ego Irn-Bru Man. Image: Stephen Reilly

A ScotRail worker from Dundee has revealed his obsession with Irn-Bru and the origins behind his superhero alter-ego.

Stephen Reilly – better known to his 155,000 online followers as Irn-Bru Man – has more than 2.7 million likes on TikTok.

Stephen dresses up as a character inspired by his favourite orange drink, whose mission is to “protect” Scotland from rival beverages Coca-Cola and Pepsi.

Speaking to Original 106, the 39-year-old offered a tongue-in-cheek explanation for how he came to create his fizzy drink-inspired hero.

He said: “I think when I was in my mum’s womb she drank a radioactive Irn-Bru, and that’s how Irn-Bru Man was born.”

Stephen says he drinks around 100 cans of the orange stuff every month.
Stephen in his Irn-Bru suit with Dundee in the background. Image: Stephen Reilly

Stephen claims his “wife would murder me” if she found out how much he spends on Irn-Bru but it is thought he downs dozens of cans every month.

He says all his social media stunts – including showcasing an arsenal of weapons made from empty cans – are to make as many people laugh as possible.

He has even released three songs about his love of the drink to date.

He said: “All my songs are about Irn-Bru but the best one is Pop into the Shop – which is a wee jingle about what to do if you run out of Irn-Bru.”

‘They talk about me at board meetings’

Despite his efforts to keep Coca-Cola and Pepsi out of Scotland, Stephen has not yet been contacted by AG Barr, the company behind the famous drink.

However, he joked that the firm is trying to work out if it can send him a cease and desist letter.

He added: “When I started as Irn-Bru Man and got to 25,000 followers, I did an Irn-Bru bath for TikTok wearing Irn-Bru pants.

“The logo wore off because, being a man, I didn’t know how a washing machine works and I did them on a 90°C wash.

The 39-year-old says he is "protecting" Scotland from Coke and Pepsi.
The 39-year-old says he is “protecting” Scotland from Coca-Cola and Pepsi. Image: Stephen Reilly

“So I sent a heartfelt e-mail to them (AG Barr) to see if I could get another pair and they had one pair spare they sent back.

“Apart from that, they don’t follow me or anything like that.

“I have been told that they speak about me and board meetings and that’s really about it.”

Reliving his Irn-Bru bath, Stephen recalled turning “a wee bit orange” and not realising how cold 50 bottles of Irn-Bru would be.

He also teased the release of a fourth song in the coming weeks.

More from News

Asda Kirkton with a police van there
Dundee youth fractured child's skull by jumping repeatedly on head in Asda car park
Dundee skyline from Fife.
Dundee homes set for £2m worth of upgrades
Angus House council HQ in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
Angus residents back 6% rise on council tax calculator – will they be on…
A building at the back of the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee has partially collapsed after the explosion. Image: Supplied
Part of building collapses after explosion near Dundee Overgate
2
Kik Messenger app logo on phone
Dunfermline pervert caught in sexual 'slave' chat by police decoy
Officers searched a flat on Provost Road. Image: Google Street View
£400k of cocaine seized in Dundee police raid
Police were called to Charleston Drive on Tuesday evening.
Girl, 15, taken to hospital after 'traffic incident' in Dundee
The Strathmartine Road, Gillburn Road and Camperdown Road junction.
Dundee 'crash hotspot' junction to shut for 2 weeks of roadworks
Sarah Lownie and Sharmin Khandaker of Perth's Lovat Hotel.
Perth hotel bosses accused of playing 'tactical' game by Four in a Bed winner
Sidney Masozo
Extended sentence for sex attacker who breached bail by flashing two more victims in…

Conversation