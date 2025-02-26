Blairgowrie public toilet rescuers plan gift shop and information centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie public toilet rescuers plan gift shop and information centre

Locals feared Blairgowrie public toilets would close; instead they're facing a bright new future thanks to local volunteers.

By Morag Lindsay
Council leader grant Laing handing keys to group of volunteers in front of Blairgowrie toilet block
Blairgowrie volunteers collected the keys to the town's public toilets from council leader Grant Laing, third from left, last year. Image: Clare McMicking/CraicN Communications

Volunteers who saved a Perthshire town’s public loos from closure have big plans for their future.

The team behind the Blairgowrie public toilets would like to add a gift shop and local information centre to the building.

They have now been awarded government funding to carry out a feasibility study.

It means they can now hire an architect to come up with drawings and costings for the plan.

Blairgowrie public toilets exterior
Blairgowrie public toilets could be getting a gift shop. Image: Google Maps.

The public toilets proposal is one of four projects led by the Blairgowrie and Rattray Development Trust which are sharing in a £34,000 award from the Scottish Government’s Rural Community-Led Local Development Fund.

Supporters say it could help to safeguard the loos’ long-term future.

Blairgowrie public toilets are team effort

Locals, working with the trust, took on responsibility for the town’s facilities last summer.

The block was one of a number of staffed public toilets being offloaded by Perth and Kinross District Council.

The trust struck a deal to lease the block in the town’s Wellmeadow from the council.

Group of people with cleaning equipment in front of Graham Environmental Services building in Blairgowrie
Bob Swan, treasurer of BRDT, with representatives from Graham Environmental Services, one of the sponsors of Blairgowrie public toilets. Image: Clare McMicking/CraicN Communications.

This allowed the volunteers to take over the management and running of the toilets.

And a number of local sponsors stepped up to help with the running costs.

‘Everything we do is led by community’

Three other Blairgowrie schemes will share in the £34,000 funding.

The first is a project to compile the 1,200 comments and ideas captured during sessions held last year as part of the development of a Local Place Plan (LPP) for Blairgowrie and Rattray.

The document needs to be registered with Perth and Kinross Council by the end of March this year.

View of Wellmeadow park in centre of Blairgowrie.
The public toilets are next to the Wellmeadow in Blairgowrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A second project will involve a feasibility study for the re-development of the BaRI Building in the town centre into a new community venue.

Ideas include creating a purpose-built shop to house the popular BaRI Food and Refill Store, a community hall, meeting rooms and a professional standard kitchen that could support pop-up restaurants or a volunteer-run café.

And the third project is a revamp of the Discover Blairgowrie website.

It provides a platform for more than 150 local community groups and 250 businesses.

Steve Johnson, development officer at BRDT, said: “Everything BRDT does is led by the community.”

