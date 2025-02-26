Rural Angus residents promised speed cut plea will not be bumped far down the road

Locals living beside a busy Angus road must wait to learn if a plea for a speed cut outside their homes will be answered.

In December, Balwyllo residents saw their request for a 30mph limit on a stretch of the A935 Montrose to Brechin road deferred.

And on Tuesday, local farmer Leask Mackie repeated the campaign message to communities committee members.

Councillors offered their sympathy to people living in the cottages after a spate of accidents there.

But they said Balwyllo shouldn’t be treated as a one-off case during a long-overdue update of a district-wide speed strategy.

It could bring in changes alongside Scotland-wide consideration of a drop from 60mph to 50mph on single carriageway roads.

Angus roads officials say there is no need for a speed cut at Balwyllo.

A survey showed the average speed of passing traffic was 53mph.

But Mr Mackie said the statistics do not capture the reality for people living there.

There is a football pitch beside the cottages and the turn-off to Bridge of Dun railway station.

Mr Mackie said there are also seven field entrances within around 500 metres. At peak harvest season those might be used by tractors and trailers every 15 minutes over a 14-hour day.

It leads to drivers being caught out by vehicles slowing down or turning.

“There are close shaves daily, blasting of horns and the screeching of brakes,” he said.

Angus speed strategy group to meet soon

Council infrastructure director Graeme Dailly said a working group is due to meet within weeks to consider the speed strategy update.

“The difficulty we’ve got (with this) is we’ll be taking ad hoc decisions, leading to inconsistencies,” he said.

“From the drivers’ perspective, it’s not helpful.”

But the director gave an assurance officers would talk to locals about what might be done to improve safety at the ‘hail and ride’ bus stop there.

It sits opposite Balwyllo Farm Cottages which has only a grass verge.

However, the committee heard there are around 800 similar bus stops across Angus.

Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “I am very sympathetic to the people who live around Balwyllo and have this very fast piece of road going past their doors.

“I’ve been selected to sit on this group looking at the whole area.

“I don’t think there’s any danger of this being kicked into the long grass and forgotten about.”

Committee convener Mark McDonald said: “It’s clear our 2008 policy needs to be looked at.

“Speed limits are very much on the agenda.”