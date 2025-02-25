Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opening details revealed after leak fixed

The opening date of Blairgowrie Recreational Centre has moved a step closer after a swimming pool leak was repaired.

Perth and Kinross Council has announced the leisure centre will open at the end of March or start of April.

The opening was pushed back in January due to the leak that caused flooding.

Work is now underway to fill the swimming pool and ensure the facility is ready to launch in spring.

A post from Perth and Kinross Council on Facebook said: “The previously identified issue with the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre has been fixed, and the contractor is in the process of filling the pool and carrying out final elements of the commissioning.

“We expect to be able to open the new centre to the public in late March or early April.

“In the meantime, the existing centre remains operational, but look out for more updates as we get closer to opening day.”

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre to feature sports hall and gym

The £36 million centre was originally due to open in 2020.

It will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

It will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

Pupils and the wider community will be able to use the facilities.