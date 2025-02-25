Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opening details revealed after leak fixed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre opening details revealed after leak fixed

The long-awaited opening of the facility had been pushed back due to a leak in the pool.

By Lucy Scarlett
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre
Blairgowrie Recreation Centre is set to open. Image: Live Active Leisure

The opening date of Blairgowrie Recreational Centre has moved a step closer after a swimming pool leak was repaired.

Perth and Kinross Council has announced the leisure centre will open at the end of March or start of April.

The opening was pushed back in January due to the leak that caused flooding.

Work is now underway to fill the swimming pool and ensure the facility is ready to launch in spring.

A post from Perth and Kinross Council on Facebook said: “The previously identified issue with the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre has been fixed, and the contractor is in the process of filling the pool and carrying out final elements of the commissioning.

“We expect to be able to open the new centre to the public in late March or early April.

“In the meantime, the existing centre remains operational, but look out for more updates as we get closer to opening day.”

Blairgowrie Recreation Centre to feature sports hall and gym

The £36 million centre was originally due to open in 2020.

It will feature a swimming pool, four-court sports hall, gymnasium, fitness suite, dance studio and external artificial sports pitch.

It will replace the existing 40-year-old centre on the campus of Blairgowrie High School.

Pupils and the wider community will be able to use the facilities.

