Bridal shop to close after 10 years in Broughty Ferry and Monifieth

A closing-down sale has been launched, with discounts of up to 70%.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ivy Lane Bridal management team Yvonne Watson, right, and daughter Rebekah.
Yvonne Watson, right, has been running Ivy Lane Bridal with her daughter Rebekah. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The owner of a bridal shop in Monifieth is to close down the business after 10 years.

Yvonne Watson has announced that Ivy Lane Bridal is to shut.

The 60-year-old established the firm in 2015, initially at a shop in Maule Street, Broughty Ferry.

She needed bigger premises so moved to Ivy Lane’s current home in Malua Street five years later.

Rebekah, 32, one of her five children, also came on board to form a mother-daughter team.

But Yvonne says the boutique will close its doors in July.

Monifieth bridal boutique to close in July

She posted on the shop’s Facebook and Instagram pages: “It is with great sadness that we announce the difficult decision to close Ivylane Bridal in July 2025.

“This has not been an easy choice for us, as we have cherished every moment spent helping you and all our brides find their perfect dresses and create unforgettable memories.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support and love from our wonderful community customers and the community over the years.

“I want to reassure you and all of our brides that all outstanding orders will be fulfilled.

“If your dress is stored with us we are happy to keep all stored dresses until we close.”

In August 2022, The Courier saw Yvonne and Rebekah at work helping brides find the perfect wedding dress.

Yvonne said at the time: “Sometimes bridal shops are seen as snooty and a bit frightening. We just try our best to find the right dress for every bride.”

Today’s announcement also sought to reassure current clients that they would continue to be looked after for the next five months.

“We have reached out to you and all of our brides to reassure them during this transition,” Yvonne added.

“We want to ensure that everyone feels supported and informed as we move forward, and we are committed to making this process as smooth as possible.

“Thank you for your understanding and continued support.

“We will continue to provide our services until our final day.

“Thank you for being part of our journey.

“If you have any worries or concerns, please don’t hesitate to reach out.”

Big discounts in closing-down sale at Ivy Lane Bridal

The shop sells a range of designer gowns that can cost up to £2,200.

But prices are now being slashed as Yvonne tries to shift the remaining stock before closing.

Ivy Lane Bridal has been in Monifieth for five years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

She added: “We are continuing to accept orders for the upcoming month and are thrilled to offer a 20% discount on all new orders.

“We have an extensive collection of wedding gowns, bridesmaid dresses, flower girl prom, accessories and more, all at reduced prices with everything having up to 70% off the original price.

“This is a great opportunity to find anything you still need for your special day while taking advantage of significant savings.

“We are happy to help you create beautiful memories and make your vision come to life.”

