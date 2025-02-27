Dundee graffiti mural marks launch of Forfar delivery drivers’ online competition firm

A graffiti design has been etched in Dundee’s West End to mark a new online competition firm.

Forfar delivery drivers Alan Soutar, 53, and Steven Ferrie, 38, will run Punk Competitions.

Prizes include a 75-inch television, hot tub, Nintendo Switch, Ninja Airfyer and £250 in cash.

To promote the new venture the pair deployed artist Adam Milroy to create a graffiti mural on a legal site in Seabraes.

Alan says he and Steven decided to take the leap after becoming “disillusioned” with their day jobs.

Alan told The Courier: “Myself and Steven have been working on the logistics for a long time now.

“I have been a delivery driver for 40 years and we have both become disillusioned with the whole thing.

“We were sitting having a drink one night and discussing what we were going to do.

“It was something I had been thinking about for a while but I thought I needed someone to help me with it.”

Steven added: “I had recently parted ways with a company and was in limbo as I had done the same thing for a long time.

“We were talking about where to go next and both said at the same time that we wanted to do the online competitions.

“The idea got more and more intense and then it got set in stone.

“The next day we were like, ‘Are we really going to do this?'”

The idea almost fell apart when their website developer “did a runner”.

Steven said: “It was maybe me being naive, but he asked for partial payment and I gave it to him, then he never finished the job.

“We were probably put off for a couple of hours but then we thought ‘let’s just get it done and carry on’.

“We have worked in the courier industry for a long time and it is something we enjoy doing but there is something else we want to do with our lives.

“If we can change someone else’s life and ours at the same time then that’s what we want to do.”

Steven says Punk Competitions will be different from rival firms as it will stay away from an “instant win” model and offer a specific section for retro items.

He added: “There are people who want to collect the retro stuff like records games so we would like to get into that once we get going.”

Anyone who wants to be in with a chance of winning can buy a ticket on the Punk Competitions website.

Alan and Steven will then film a live draw using a random number generator.

Alan, a self-employed courier, added: “I think it would be brilliant to change someone’s life and be the person who does that.

“I would love to be able to say we have done well for ourselves and we have donated some to charity.

“I have been delivering parcels for so long and I would love to be able to deliver a car to someone’s house, for example.

“At the moment I can’t afford to run that risk and do this full-time but It is the dream to not have to do the delivery driving any more and be making a living off of this.”

Punk Competitions is launching on March 1 at 5pm when the first set of prizes will be available to win.