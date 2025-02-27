Dundee graffiti mural marks launch of Forfar delivery drivers’ online competition firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee graffiti mural marks launch of Forfar delivery drivers’ online competition firm

By Ellidh Aitken
Alan Soutar and Steven Ferrie at the graffiti promoting their new venture at Seabraes
A graffiti design has been etched in Dundee’s West End to mark a new online competition firm.

Forfar delivery drivers Alan Soutar, 53, and Steven Ferrie, 38, will run Punk Competitions.

Prizes include a 75-inch television, hot tub, Nintendo Switch, Ninja Airfyer and £250 in cash.

To promote the new venture the pair deployed artist Adam Milroy to create a graffiti mural on a legal site in Seabraes.

Alan says he and Steven decided to take the leap after becoming “disillusioned” with their day jobs.

They are promoting the new venture with legal graffiti by tattoo artist Adam Milroy near Seabraes in Dundee.

Artist Adam Milroy designed the graffiti. Image: Supplied
The graffiti coming together. Image: Supplied

Alan told The Courier: “Myself and Steven have been working on the logistics for a long time now.

“I have been a delivery driver for 40 years and we have both become disillusioned with the whole thing.

“We were sitting having a drink one night and discussing what we were going to do.

“It was something I had been thinking about for a while but I thought I needed someone to help me with it.”

Steven added: “I had recently parted ways with a company and was in limbo as I had done the same thing for a long time.

“We were talking about where to go next and both said at the same time that we wanted to do the online competitions.

“The idea got more and more intense and then it got set in stone.

“The next day we were like, ‘Are we really going to do this?'”

Punk Competitions is advertising with legal graffiti. Image: Supplied

The idea almost fell apart when their website developer “did a runner”.

Steven said: “It was maybe me being naive, but he asked for partial payment and I gave it to him, then he never finished the job.

“We were probably put off for a couple of hours but then we thought ‘let’s just get it done and carry on’.

“We have worked in the courier industry for a long time and it is something we enjoy doing but there is something else we want to do with our lives.

“If we can change someone else’s life and ours at the same time then that’s what we want to do.”

Steven says Punk Competitions will be different from rival firms as it will stay away from an “instant win” model and offer a specific section for retro items.

He added: “There are people who want to collect the retro stuff like records games so we would like to get into that once we get going.”

Forfar delivery drivers giving away TV and Airfryer in online competitions

Anyone who wants to be in with a chance of winning can buy a ticket on the Punk Competitions website.

Alan and Steven will then film a live draw using a random number generator.

Alan, a self-employed courier, added: “I think it would be brilliant to change someone’s life and be the person who does that.

“I would love to be able to say we have done well for ourselves and we have donated some to charity.

“I have been delivering parcels for so long and I would love to be able to deliver a car to someone’s house, for example.

“At the moment I can’t afford to run that risk and do this full-time but It is the dream to not have to do the delivery driving any more and be making a living off of this.”

Punk Competitions is launching on March 1 at 5pm when the first set of prizes will be available to win.

Conversation