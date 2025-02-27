Security fears as derelict Custom House in Dundee targeted by vandals

Security fears have been raised over the derelict Custom House in Dundee after it was targeted by vandals.

Once home to the Dundee Port Authority, the Dock Street building has lain empty since 2008.

It is currently on the market with planning permission in place to convert the waterfront building into apartments.

However, the A-listed mansion has been targeted by vandals in recent weeks.

Custom House is covered in graffiti and several windows have been smashed.

One concerned local contacted The Courier after spotting the vandalism last week.

Fears Dundee’s Custom House will ‘go up in flames’

She said: “I drove past Custom House and was shocked to see vandals have been inside and out of the building.

“Graffiti has sprayed on new windows inside and out and a whole window frame is missing on the west-facing wall.

“Surely better security is needed for this important building?

“The next thing that will happen will be it goes up in flames just like everything in Dundee.”

The neighbouring Apex Hotel purchased the building in 2014 and had at one stage planned to convert it into a hotel.

However, the company later sold the site to Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited in 2020,

Alicydon planned to return the building to its former glory, obtaining planning permission to convert the historic building into 20 luxury apartments.

But, Alicydon appointed liquidators Begbies Traynor in 2023 who put the property back on the market.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor said: “We and our security providers are aware of the damage to the building, and it is in the process of being remedied.”

The Courier previously gained exclusive access to the abandoned Dundee landmark.