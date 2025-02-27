Security fears as derelict Custom House in Dundee targeted by vandals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Security fears as derelict Custom House in Dundee targeted by vandals

The historic building has been blighted by smashed windows and graffiti.

By Andrew Robson
Smashed windows at Custom House in Dundee.
Windows have been smashed and the building is covered with graffiti. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Security fears have been raised over the derelict Custom House in Dundee after it was targeted by vandals.

Once home to the Dundee Port Authority, the Dock Street building has lain empty since 2008.

It is currently on the market with planning permission in place to convert the waterfront building into apartments.

However, the A-listed mansion has been targeted by vandals in recent weeks.

Custom House was abandoned in 2008.
Custom House was abandoned in 2008. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

Custom House is covered in graffiti and several windows have been smashed.

One concerned local contacted The Courier after spotting the vandalism last week.

Fears Dundee’s Custom House will ‘go up in flames’

She said: “I drove past Custom House and was shocked to see vandals have been inside and out of the building.

“Graffiti has sprayed on new windows inside and out and a whole window frame is missing on the west-facing wall.

“Surely better security is needed for this important building?

“The next thing that will happen will be it goes up in flames just like everything in Dundee.”

Graffiti on the front of the building.
Graffiti on the front of the building. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

The neighbouring Apex Hotel purchased the building in 2014 and had at one stage planned to convert it into a hotel.

However, the company later sold the site to Dundee-based property developer Alicydon Limited in 2020,

Alicydon planned to return the building to its former glory, obtaining planning permission to convert the historic building into 20 luxury apartments.

Damage to the west-side of the Custom House. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson
Damage to the west-side of the building. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

But, Alicydon appointed liquidators Begbies Traynor in 2023 who put the property back on the market.

A spokesperson for Begbies Traynor said: “We and our security providers are aware of the damage to the building, and it is in the process of being remedied.”

The Courier previously gained exclusive access to the abandoned Dundee landmark.

