Girl, 15, taken to hospital after ‘traffic incident’ in Dundee

A 15-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after a “traffic incident” in Dundee.

Officers were called to Charleston Drive in Menzieshill, close to the junction with Arran Drive, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday.

Police shut the busy road for more than three hours following the incident.

It is understood it did not involve a crash.

Girl treated at Ninewells after Dundee incident

The girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

The extent of her injuries is not known.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Tuesday we received a report of a traffic incident on Charleston Drive, Dundee.

“A 15-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment.

“The road re-opened around 9.50pm same date.”