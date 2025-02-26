News Girl, 15, taken to hospital after ‘traffic incident’ in Dundee The road was closed for more than three hours following the incident. By Andrew Robson February 26 2025, 10:19am February 26 2025, 10:19am Share Girl, 15, taken to hospital after ‘traffic incident’ in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5189989/girl-hospital-traffic-incident-charleston-drive-dundee/ Copy Link Police were called to Charleston Drive on Tuesday evening. Image: Google Street View A 15-year-old girl has been taken to hospital after a “traffic incident” in Dundee. Officers were called to Charleston Drive in Menzieshill, close to the junction with Arran Drive, at around 6.30pm on Tuesday. Police shut the busy road for more than three hours following the incident. It is understood it did not involve a crash. Girl treated at Ninewells after Dundee incident The girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. The extent of her injuries is not known. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.30pm on Tuesday we received a report of a traffic incident on Charleston Drive, Dundee. “A 15-year-old girl was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment. “The road re-opened around 9.50pm same date.”