£400k of cocaine seized in Dundee police raid

Officers searched a flat on Provost Road on Tuesday night.

By Ellidh Aitken
Officers searched a flat on Provost Road. Image: Google Street View
Officers searched a flat on Provost Road. Image: Google Street View

Cocaine worth about £400,000 has been seized by police during a raid in Dundee.

Officers from the serious organised crime unit searched a flat on Provost Road, close to Dens Park, at around 8.30pm on Tuesday.

Police recovered four kilos of the class A drug with an estimated street value of £400,000.

An investigation is ongoing.

Detective Inspector Julia Ogilvie from the Organised Crime and Counter Terrorism Unit said: “This is a significant seizure which will impact on the amount of drugs circulating in Dundee.

“Illegal drugs cause such suffering to families and communities and we remain determined to dismantle drugs networks.

“This operation underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.”

