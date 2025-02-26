Angus residents back 6% rise on council tax calculator – will they be on the mark for budget day?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus residents back 6% rise on council tax calculator – will they be on the mark for budget day?

Locals were set the task of balancing Angus Council’s books as part of a consultation around how to close a funding gap of more than £11 million.

By Graham Brown
Angus House council HQ in Forfar. Image: Graham and Sibbald
6.04%

That is the amount Angus residents hope to see this year’s council tax rise pegged at.

It was the average figure to emerge after locals crunched the numbers on a budget calculator.

They were set the challenge of balancing the books in the council’s four key budget areas.

The average percentage change for each possible option was:

  • Reduce expenditure 4.92% (equivalent to £6.1 million)
  • Increase council tax 6.04% (income of £3.8m)
  • Increase fees and charges 6.07% (income of £410,000)
  • Use reserves 6.36% (equivalent to £1.2m)

The calculator was based on a projected funding gap of £9.5m.

But in a budget briefing earlier this week, it emerged that has widened to more than £11m.

Council leader Bill Duff was guarded when asked if Angus is in line for a double-digit hike to the current Band D rate of £1,316.68.

However, while the exact figure is still a secret in SNP administration circles, it seems certain the 6% club will be disappointed.

Council budget calculator suggestions

Council finance director Ian Lorimer said the budget calculator was a useful exercise in engaging with residents around the authority’s financial challenges.

He commented: “By far and away, the most comments proposed making cuts by reducing the number of councillors and/or senior/manager posts, or by removing benefits from staff such as reducing salaries, pension benefits and holiday/sick pay.”

Angus Council finance director Ian Lorimer
This week, council leader Mr Duff said the “capacity and capability” of the workforce had to be protected.

“I’ve been in a number of meetings and I think staff are finding things increasingly difficult,” he said.

Mr Lorimer commented: “Another common theme was to encourage the council to rigorously pursue the non-payment of debts such as council tax.”

We recently revealed the scale of council tax debt in Angus.

In one Arbroath postcode area alone, the figure is almost £2m.

Other key themes to emerge from the consultation were:

• Lack of understanding as to why the council has such a budget gap when services are seen to be poorer than in the past

• The council should seek savings by driving greater efficiencies

Specific ideas included moving to more digital services; stopping non-essential services and not funding projects people did not see value in.

Some residents also want to see more surplus buildings sold.

Closing smaller schools was also suggested – an issue which has proved controversial in the past.

A special meeting of the full council will set the 2025/26 budget on Thursday afternoon.

A 5.2% increase in Angus council house rents was agreed earlier this month.

Conversation