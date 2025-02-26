Angus residents back 6% rise on council tax calculator – will they be on the mark for budget day?

6.04%
That is the amount Angus residents hope to see this year’s council tax rise pegged at.
It was the average figure to emerge after locals crunched the numbers on a budget calculator.
They were set the challenge of balancing the books in the council’s four key budget areas.
The average percentage change for each possible option was:
- Reduce expenditure 4.92% (equivalent to £6.1 million)
- Increase council tax 6.04% (income of £3.8m)
- Increase fees and charges 6.07% (income of £410,000)
- Use reserves 6.36% (equivalent to £1.2m)
The calculator was based on a projected funding gap of £9.5m.
But in a budget briefing earlier this week, it emerged that has widened to more than £11m.
Council leader Bill Duff was guarded when asked if Angus is in line for a double-digit hike to the current Band D rate of £1,316.68.
However, while the exact figure is still a secret in SNP administration circles, it seems certain the 6% club will be disappointed.
Council budget calculator suggestions
Council finance director Ian Lorimer said the budget calculator was a useful exercise in engaging with residents around the authority’s financial challenges.
He commented: “By far and away, the most comments proposed making cuts by reducing the number of councillors and/or senior/manager posts, or by removing benefits from staff such as reducing salaries, pension benefits and holiday/sick pay.”
This week, council leader Mr Duff said the “capacity and capability” of the workforce had to be protected.
“I’ve been in a number of meetings and I think staff are finding things increasingly difficult,” he said.
Mr Lorimer commented: “Another common theme was to encourage the council to rigorously pursue the non-payment of debts such as council tax.”
We recently revealed the scale of council tax debt in Angus.
In one Arbroath postcode area alone, the figure is almost £2m.
Other key themes to emerge from the consultation were:
• Lack of understanding as to why the council has such a budget gap when services are seen to be poorer than in the past
• The council should seek savings by driving greater efficiencies
Specific ideas included moving to more digital services; stopping non-essential services and not funding projects people did not see value in.
Some residents also want to see more surplus buildings sold.
Closing smaller schools was also suggested – an issue which has proved controversial in the past.
A special meeting of the full council will set the 2025/26 budget on Thursday afternoon.
A 5.2% increase in Angus council house rents was agreed earlier this month.
