Decision on Perth pool delayed until June for reports on Thimblerow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Decision on Perth pool delayed until June for reports on Thimblerow

The controversial proposal to build a new Perth pool at Thimblerow was back before councillors on budget day.

By Sean O'Neil
Bobby Brian, arms folded outside Perth Leisure pool
Bobby Brian's petition to overturn the Thimblerow plan was considered by councillors. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A debate on the controversial plans for a new leisure centre and swimming pool at Thimblerow has been delayed until June.

Perth and Kinross councillors were once again asked to decide on the Thimblerow proposal after more than 2,300 people signed a petition against the plans.

The scheme has no dedicated leisure pool or ice rink facilities and would cut children’s swimming activities by more than 30 hours a week.

At the council budget meeting on Wednesday, a debate on the plans was deferred until June when three more reports are expected.

These will detail the future of Dewars Centre, the consultation on Bell’s Sports Centre and the possibilities for a leisure water upgrade at Thimblerow.

PH2O plans fall ‘woefully short’

The PH2O debate began with a fiery submission from petitioner Bobby Brian who was unable to attend in person due to work commitments.

In a letter read in chambers, he said: “While the proposals for the new facility at Thimblerow may be well-intentioned, they fall woefully short of meeting the comprehensive needs required by those that use the facilities.

Perth residents and politicians gathered at Perth Leisure Pool on Saturday to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins

“It alarmingly lacks many facilities that would make it suitable for the local community and that would make it a world-class flagship facility that the people of Perth and Kinross can be proud of.”

Mr Brian went on to list the number of people who opposed the project, including three former Live Active Leisure chairmen, Olympic champion Eve Muirhead, The Courier, the swim team, Perth Civic Trust and the Provost.

He also accused multiple administrations of “dithering”, saying some councillors had “revealed themselves as untrustworthy and not willing to listen to the general public who they are meant to serve.”

Council leader Grant Laing took exception to those remarks from Mr Brian, which he called “insulting” and a “blatant attack”.

Grant Laing portrait with trees and greenery behind
Perth and Kinross Council leader Grant Laing. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It’s a very unfair statement on everyone,” said Mr Laing.

“I don’t think we can accept that without comment.

“I’m sure everyone in the chamber would have liked to have had the chance to challenge the petitioner on some of what he said.”

Mr Brian later retracted the comments and asked councillors to focus on the other aspects of his argument.

Leisure pool would increase footfall by 50%

Strategic lead for property services, Stephen Crawford, admitted that adding a leisure pool would increase footfall to a new facility by about 50%.

The council officer also double-downed on the ongoing parking controversies surrounding the axing of Thimblerow.

Caitlin Ripley, son Ali (2) and Robin Uren Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins

He said: “The issue is they (the public) don’t have the car parking exactly where they want the car parking.”

Mr Crawford said he was confident that recent studies showed there was enough spaces in Perth without Thimblerow – currently the city’s most popular car park.

However, the most recent study by the local authority includes the 1,324 spaces at St Catherine’s Retail Park which is outwith the town centre.

Fight goes on for Thimblerow re-think

As it stands, there is still £90m set aside in Perth and Kinross Council’s capital budget for whatever form Perth’s leisure future may take.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey, who supported the petition, withdrew his name from agreeing the capital budget over concerns it lacked the finances for a full PH2O.

Council leader Grant Laing suggested the debate occur early summer when the other reports could be studied.

He said: “I propose that the context of the petition be considered when these options are presented at a future meeting of council which is likely to be June.”

Perth residents, Jamie – Leigh Cook, Steve Bonthrone and Natasha Davies at Perth Leisure to Say No to Thimblerow leisure pool plans. Image: Richard Wilkins

Conservative group leader, councillor John Duff welcomed the Say No To Thimblerow campaign.

He said: “We recognise the considerable discontent among the people of Perth and beyond over the decision.

“Today we received an assurance that a number of related matters will be brought back to council in the not too distant future.

“This will give councillors a chance to hear and consider issues around PH20, Dewar’s, Bells Sports Centre and the wider sport and leisure offer here in Perth.”

Conservative councillor Andy Chan, Perth City South ward, also supports building the new centre at Glover Street, the site of the current Perth Pool.

He said: “I fully understand and am aware of the financial challenges we face. But let’s remember this is not just about cost, it’s about value.”

More from News

Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
9.5% Perth and Kinross council tax rise agreed - so where's money's going?
Donald's Lane in Lochee, Dundee.
Two charged after £16,000 of cocaine seized in Dundee drugs raid
Wali Mohammad outside the new Jahangir Indian restaurant in Blairgowrie.
First look inside new Blairgowrie Indian restaurant as opening date revealed
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Breaking point and scarred for life
Artists view of the proposed Perth Lidl supermarket.
Lidl wants a second supermarket in Perth - here's where you can have your…
perth road
Firefighters called to loose slates on Dundee building
Council Tax debt Dundee
Dundee residents face 8% council tax rise as administration budget revealed
Police at the scene of the crash involving the van and a pedestrian on Church Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Woman, 78, taken to hospital after being hit by van in Broughty Ferry
Kev and his kids.
Perthshire couple opening new Aberfeldy garage after 'right opportunity' came up
The 18th tee at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson
Last-ditch attempt to save Caird Park Golf Course, as Dundee Liberal Democrats set out…
2

Conversation