Decision on Perth pool delayed until June for reports on Thimblerow

A debate on the controversial plans for a new leisure centre and swimming pool at Thimblerow has been delayed until June.

Perth and Kinross councillors were once again asked to decide on the Thimblerow proposal after more than 2,300 people signed a petition against the plans.

The scheme has no dedicated leisure pool or ice rink facilities and would cut children’s swimming activities by more than 30 hours a week.

At the council budget meeting on Wednesday, a debate on the plans was deferred until June when three more reports are expected.

These will detail the future of Dewars Centre, the consultation on Bell’s Sports Centre and the possibilities for a leisure water upgrade at Thimblerow.

PH2O plans fall ‘woefully short’

The PH2O debate began with a fiery submission from petitioner Bobby Brian who was unable to attend in person due to work commitments.

In a letter read in chambers, he said: “While the proposals for the new facility at Thimblerow may be well-intentioned, they fall woefully short of meeting the comprehensive needs required by those that use the facilities.

“It alarmingly lacks many facilities that would make it suitable for the local community and that would make it a world-class flagship facility that the people of Perth and Kinross can be proud of.”

Mr Brian went on to list the number of people who opposed the project, including three former Live Active Leisure chairmen, Olympic champion Eve Muirhead, The Courier, the swim team, Perth Civic Trust and the Provost.

He also accused multiple administrations of “dithering”, saying some councillors had “revealed themselves as untrustworthy and not willing to listen to the general public who they are meant to serve.”

Council leader Grant Laing took exception to those remarks from Mr Brian, which he called “insulting” and a “blatant attack”.

“It’s a very unfair statement on everyone,” said Mr Laing.

“I don’t think we can accept that without comment.

“I’m sure everyone in the chamber would have liked to have had the chance to challenge the petitioner on some of what he said.”

Mr Brian later retracted the comments and asked councillors to focus on the other aspects of his argument.

Leisure pool would increase footfall by 50%

Strategic lead for property services, Stephen Crawford, admitted that adding a leisure pool would increase footfall to a new facility by about 50%.

The council officer also double-downed on the ongoing parking controversies surrounding the axing of Thimblerow.

He said: “The issue is they (the public) don’t have the car parking exactly where they want the car parking.”

Mr Crawford said he was confident that recent studies showed there was enough spaces in Perth without Thimblerow – currently the city’s most popular car park.

However, the most recent study by the local authority includes the 1,324 spaces at St Catherine’s Retail Park which is outwith the town centre.

Fight goes on for Thimblerow re-think

As it stands, there is still £90m set aside in Perth and Kinross Council’s capital budget for whatever form Perth’s leisure future may take.

Labour councillor Alasdair Bailey, who supported the petition, withdrew his name from agreeing the capital budget over concerns it lacked the finances for a full PH2O.

Council leader Grant Laing suggested the debate occur early summer when the other reports could be studied.

He said: “I propose that the context of the petition be considered when these options are presented at a future meeting of council which is likely to be June.”

Conservative group leader, councillor John Duff welcomed the Say No To Thimblerow campaign.

He said: “We recognise the considerable discontent among the people of Perth and beyond over the decision.

“Today we received an assurance that a number of related matters will be brought back to council in the not too distant future.

“This will give councillors a chance to hear and consider issues around PH20, Dewar’s, Bells Sports Centre and the wider sport and leisure offer here in Perth.”

Conservative councillor Andy Chan, Perth City South ward, also supports building the new centre at Glover Street, the site of the current Perth Pool.

He said: “I fully understand and am aware of the financial challenges we face. But let’s remember this is not just about cost, it’s about value.”