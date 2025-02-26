Part of building collapses after explosion near Dundee Overgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Part of building collapses after explosion near Dundee Overgate

Shocked onlookers have told of seeing flames and smoke with "huge damage" caused.

By Lindsey Hamilton & Andrew Robson
A building at the back of the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee has partially collapsed after the explosion. Image: Supplied
A building at the back of the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee has partially collapsed after the explosion. Image: Supplied

Part of a building has collapsed after an explosion near the Overgate in Dundee.

Emergency services have taped off the scene after the explosion at an electrical substation at the back of the shopping centre on Wednesday morning.

A section of the substation building – which is across the road from the centre’s back entrance – has collapsed with one witness saying there is “debris everywhere”.

Shopping centre bosses say they are not aware of any injuries and there were no workers in the building at the time.

An “urgent” probe is now under way to find out the cause.

Witnesses reported hearing a loud bang and seeing flames and smoke rising from the building just before 11am.

‘Shocked’ students 5 metres from Overgate explosion

Students Olivia Galbraith and her boyfriend Finn Crowley, both 18, were about five metres away when the explosion happened.

Olivia said: “We were on the ramp walking out of the shopping centre when we heard a really loud bang and the next thing the wall collapsed.

“We saw flames and smoke and felt the heat from the explosion.

“It was really quite scary and I think we went into shock a little bit.

Smoke coming from the substation after the explosion. Image: Olivia Galbraith
The collapsed building at the back of the Overgate. Image: Sam Honeyman

“Fortunately, we didn’t see that anyone was directly caught up in it or hurt which was really lucky.

“Two security guards immediately came out of the centre and began to seal the area off.

“At that point, no one really knew what had happened.

“We were heading for a bus so we were able to leave.”

Emergency services at the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
There is a large hole in the building. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Sam Honeyman, 24, a full-time carer, said: “I was in the Overgate with two friends when we heard a massive thump.

“Initially we thought something heavy had fallen or had been dropped.

“We walked a bit further and when we were leaving the centre we saw this huge crater outside.

“We decided at that point to get away in a hurry because it looked to us like there might be something else.

“We saw a couple of girls covered in dust but they seemed to be OK, they must have been about 20ft from the blast when it happened.

‘Huge amount of damage’ after Dundee substation explosion

“There were two security guards outside and a couple of other people standing around.

“They got the area sealed off really quickly and no one was allowed near it.”

He added: “From what I could see, it looked like some sort of generator might have exploded.

“There was a huge amount of damage.

“Thank goodness the shopping centre and the general area seemed to be pretty quiet at the time.”

The area has been taped off. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Firefighters at the scene. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

One workman who was nearby at the time of the explosion said there was “an almighty bang” followed by a “load of smoke” and the wall collapsing.

Another witness said: “Emergency services have sealed off an area to the rear of the centre.

“At least six police cars and two fire engines are in attendance.

“A building opposite the North Lindsay Street exit has collapsed.

“There is debris everywhere.”

Workers in nearby businesses reported a brief power cut around the time of the explosion.

Fire crews called to Dundee Overgate substation explosion

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We got a call at 10.41am reporting an explosion at a substation at the Overgate centre.

“We have sent two appliances from Blackness Road.

“They remain at the scene.”

The damage to the substation building. Image: Supplied

Malcolm Angus, centre manager at the Overgate, said: “At approximately 11am today the SSEN substation at the rear of Overgate malfunctioned and caused an explosion.

“Emergency services are on-site, there were no injuries to any members of the public and SSEN are on-site trying to establish the cause of the incident.

“Overgate remains open, with traffic restrictions at the rear of the centre.”

A spokesperson for SSEN said: “We are responding to an incident at a substation adjacent to Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee, where a significant equipment failure has taken place.

“The network was disconnected automatically to make supplies safe, and teams are on-site to support relevant authorities.

“An urgent investigation into the cause is now under way.”

